6 Anticipated Movie Releases To Look Out for This March

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

March is almost here, and so is a fresh lineup of movies you won’t want to miss! Regardless of your preference, whether that means watching in theaters or streaming on Netflix, March offers a little something for everyone to enjoy.

From mind-bending sci-fi to heart-melting romance, next month’s releases are sure to have movie lovers hooked. Here’s a look at what movies are hitting the screens in March!

Mickey 17 Death is the biggest mystery…to most people, at least. In Mickey 17, the main character, played by Robert Pattinson, undergoes numerous deaths. He’s a crew member on a mission to colonize an icy planet, and they use him for tasks that end up with him dead. However, he never actually dies. Each time Mickey “dies,” his body is regenerated, preserving his memories as well. If you’re a fan of science fiction with a bit of comedy, go check out Mickey 17 in theaters on March 7! Rule breakers Rule Breakers is also coming to theaters March 7. This drama unveils the true story behind Afghanistan’s all-female robotics team. This is a powerful story where young women go against social norms to pursue their interests in technology, and it shows that girls are so much more than what society tries to minimize them to. Through hard work and encouragement from their visionary teacher, the young women in Rule Breakers gain international recognition. When you preorder tickets to Rule Breakers, rumor has it that you can enter to win a $200K dream vacation giveaway. So, if you want a free vacation and you’re big on female-centered and empowering movies, add Rule Breakers to your watch list! snow white If you’re anything like me, you grew up obsessing over Disney princesses. There’s nothing better than your favorite characters coming to life, right? Just like Princess Jasmine, Ariel, and Belle, Snow White is coming to our screens as a live-action film. This classic musical is being released on March 21 in theaters. Just as the other live actions, Snow White involves a fresh take on the timeless tale. It’ll be interesting to see how this movie differs from the one we all grew up with. the electric state On March 14, Netflix is releasing The Electric State, a movie based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag. This movie stars Milly Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, which is amazing casting if you ask me, and it’s about a young, orphaned girl on a journey to find her long-lost brother. She embarks on this journey with a robot, Cosmo, and teams up with some people she meets along the way. The young girl uncovers many secrets about the world she lives in and her past, making for an emotional and unique adventure. This is a sci-fi movie, but anyone who loves a good mystery will be able to enjoy The Electric State. The life list Not much of a sci-fi fan? Do rom-coms strike your fancy? If so, The Life List is a must-see! This movie is also based on a novel and about a girl on a journey, but it’s a journey of self-discovery. Sofia Carson plays the role of the main character, Alex Rose, and works on accomplishing a list of life goals after her mother passes. Alex gains a deeper understanding of her mom and herself while she embarks on new relationships. If you want a movie that makes you feel all the feels, this is the one for you, so check it out when it’s released on March 28. Chaos: The manson murders Last, but not least, there’s going to be a new documentary on Netflix for the true crime girlies. The Manson Family was a cult that carried out nine murders in the late 60s and early 70s. This documentary deals with new theories and insights surrounding the complex narratives of the brutal killings. It also offers a new perspective of the family through interviews and other footage. So, if you enjoy these kinds of documentaries, you’ll find this movie particularly intriguing.

March is going to be an exciting month for film. There is certainly a movie that everyone can enjoy, both in theaters and from the comfort of your couch! No matter your go-to movie genre, each of these movies is worth a watch. Grab your friends, and some popcorn, and get ready to check out these films that will have everybody talking!

