Is Stunt Casting Ruining Broadway?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Broadway stage is a coveted spot for any theater actor. Aspiring actors from all over the country dream of being able to set foot on those hallowed stages. It often takes years and years for actors to get to their desired place.

Except if you’re an existing celebrity and you get stunt-cast in a show

Stunt casting is when a popular or unexpected celebrity gets cast in a movie, television, or, in this case, a Broadway role. This is typically done for three reasons: to get better reviews, to obtain a new audience, and to make more money. While this has been a thing for a long time, it has become scarily present on today’s Broadway stage.

More and more shows are casting popular celebrities or influencers in main roles for a limited run. Are these casting choices good for Broadway shows, or do they set an unhealthy precedent for future productions?

Megan Thee Stallion

One of the more publicized stunt castings as of late was Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Her casting was announced on Feb. 26, and her opening night was on March 24. Since then, she’s sparked some interesting conversations.

Since she is one of the more “high-status” stunt castings, it’s no wonder this sparked some conversation. Fans of Stallion’s music are elated to see her take on the Broadway stage. There’s no doubt that she has a great stage presence. Her command of the audience translated well from the rap scene to this new environment.

With that being said, her vocal performance isn’t all there. Most of Zidler’s songs had to be adjusted for Stallion to take them on. For “Chandelier,” a very boisterous and vocally strenuous song, she has to mouth the words while the other actors sing out more.

I can’t be sure how the viewers feel, but part of going to see a Broadway show is for the vocal performance, and it doesn’t seem like she has the chops.

Stallion even had to be pulled out mid-show and hospitalized because she was overcome with a wave of total exhaustion. At no fault of hers, she wasn’t prepared for the rigor that comes with performing eight times a week.

This is one of the major issues with casting people who aren’t trained for the Broadway stage. It’s dangerous for the ill-equipped actor and disappointing for the audiences paying good money.

Peyton List

Another interesting casting choice was Peyton List, the former Jessie star, to be cast as Heather Chandler in Heathers The Musical. I don’t know about anyone else, but she hasn’t been on my radar as someone who was interested in Broadway performance.

Regardless, List took on an extremely iconic role in the cult classic musical. While Heather Chandler dies pretty early on in the show, the character has some very vocally demanding moments. In the song “Candy Store,” Heather Chandler does an awe-inspiring vocal riff. In some recordings of List doing the riff, I’m sorry to say it doesn’t have the same punch.

Not to say that List isn’t good in some of the other, more comedic facets of the show. She’s known for her popular girl performance in Jessie, so this is right up her alley.

Working for Disney prepared her for the whirlwind of a musical set and brought her knowledge of comedy to the show. The performance itself is pretty solid, and she fully encompasses the essence of Heather Chandler.

It’s clear that List wasn’t cast for her vocal performance. Although she can carry in her acting style, overall, it isn’t what a Broadway lead should be like.

Dylan Mulvaney

This is a casting that I actually have a different take on. Dylan Mulvaney was cast as Anne Boleyn in SIX The Musical. With Mulvaney being involved in some controversies, it only seems prudent that she plays the iconic and similarly controversial wife of King Henry VIII.

Mulvaney’s casting initially caused some turmoil and controversy amongst the Broadway community. Considering her controversial past and her internet personality, it makes sense why people would be uncertain at first.

When Mulvaney took the stage on her opening night, she stole the show. Her performance as Boleyn was incredible. She fully embraced the theater side of her being. I can fully tell that Mulvaney has a passion for theater and the role. Her singing isn’t completely at the level of a trained Broadway performer, but not so far that it impedes the quality of the show.

Her performance of “Don’t Lose Ur Head” is filled with so much whimsy and heart in it. It’s hard not to love her in the role. This is the stunt casting that I’m most behind. Everyone needs to give Mulvaney her flowers right now. Pushing through the controversy she faced and still delivering a stellar performance is extremely hard to do, but she did it with grace.

Stunt casting on Broadway is an interesting conundrum. On one hand, it brings new people to the theater who never would’ve thought of seeing a Broadway show. On the other hand, it makes Broadway feel only accessible to those who are already famous, preventing young, new talent from emerging.

Only time will tell how the epidemic of stunt casting will impact the future of Broadway. For now, I hope they take a little break and let some of the newer, better-trained people take a turn before the alluring celebrities.

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