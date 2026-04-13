‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3 Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**This article contains spoilers for XO, Kitty**

The Portland Stalker has officially matched with poopy baby. Although Season 2 gave us a hunch, Season 3 fulfilled my MoonCovey heart.

I’ve been seeing a lot of mixed reviews of XO, Kitty online. I think the majority of fans wanted Min Ho as the endgame. I mean, who’s on team Kitty and Dae in 2026?

There were definitely plot holes, yet I still find it well worth watching. Even though the second-hand embarrassment from Kitty’s choices (like, who would try on a random dress?) is real, it’s part of what makes the show so easy to binge-watch.

XO, someone who’s binge-watched the entirety of Season 3 in two days. Yes, I’m hooked.

Season 2 left us off on a cliffhanger with Kitty deciding to pursue a relationship with Min Ho and asking him to wait before they parted ways for the summer tour with his father. Right from the first episode, I was shocked when Kitty confessed her feelings to Min Ho, only for them to spend three months apart. Fortunately, enough for me (since I’m impatient), we get a time-lapse.

Season 3 was full of chaos with its love triangle involving Marius, Jin, and Q, and Kitty’s matchmaking skills trying to pit Alex and her cousin, Jiwon, together.

I know some people are upset with how fast Kitty confessed her feelings for Min Ho, but I’ve been waiting for this moment for years. I can’t get enough of the enemies-to-lovers trope, and it delivers.

Matchmaking Isn’t a Major, Kitty!

One thing I don’t like is that I feel like we don’t see Kitty actually developing more. We don’t get to know what major Kitty even applied to New York University (NYU) for, anyway.

Unfortunately, I don’t think matchmaking is something that can be made a career out of. Min Ho seems to have a life outside of Kitty due to working for his dad, but most of Kitty’s life seems to be either spent talking about him or somehow getting herself involved in other drama.

Min Ho, as Kitty’s main love interest of Season 3 (finally!), has a lot going on. If she isn’t with Min Ho, she’s thinking about him.

Of the two of them, Min Ho has a lot going on. Kitty just seems helplessly in love. Men are condiments, not the whole meal.

Honestly, since matchmaking isn’t a job, it seems like Kitty should become a wedding planner or something because she loves trying to make sparks fly.

NYU, No Backup Plans Needed

I’ve seen several people on TikTok complaining about Kitty’s lack of character development in this season.

One thing in particular is how she randomly decided to apply to NYU after visiting Lara Jean and got in, like, right after, without showing any work. I know she was inspired by Lara Jean, but it seems like Kitty didn’t even have any backup colleges, and she isn’t paving her own path.

I also find this kind of annoying. Honestly, I’d argue that, for most people, it takes more effort to apply to a community college (that’s a stretch, but still).

While I find this kind of annoying, and agree this isn’t realistic, I feel like it’s so common in film for people to go to top schools that are incredibly selective or small liberal arts schools. It’s safe to say I’m not surprised. Showing more of Kitty locking in and actually learning in those Korean sessions with Min Ho would’ve been nice.

Getting into college isn’t an easy feat, but a lot of media I’ve seen likes to act like it is as simple as tying your shoelaces.

Even a deferral or something would have been at least slightly more realistic and human, but I won’t lie that I feel like a lot of shows in television love choosing the most elitist schools. Aspiring filmmakers and show producers, please take notes.

Messy, Impulsive, and Totally Teenaged

I’ll be honest: As much as I cringe watching XO, Kitty, I get lots of good laughs. I love how Episode 3 starts out with the dancing. When it isn’t getting out of hand, Kitty’s desperate attempts to get involved with Min Ho and Gigi’s production set and accidentally spilling the drink on Eunice were crazy.

Her “helpless love” phase is messy, impulsive, and totally embarrassing, but that’s the point. Part of being a teenage girl is having those butterflies that someone can’t ignore. Maybe we’ll outgrow it, but the helpless love phase is something that everyone experiences.

Lara Jean and Peter Break Up?

When I first heard that Lara Jean and Peter broke up, my first thought was “how could they?”

Honestly, after getting past the initial shock, I think it ended up adding a lot to the plot overall because it helped shift the relationship between Kitty and Lara Jean. Having Lara Jean go through a “rough patch” gives Kitty a reason to drop everything and support her sister in New York.

This mirrors Episode 7, where Lara Jean returns the favor by traveling to Korea to support Kitty after her own breakup with Min Ho. It also parallels Kitty’s growth. For everyone stressing, yes, they eventually patch things up!

Marius, the Character Who Drives Me Mad

Marius is the closest thing there is to an antagonist in Season 3, and every time I saw this man, I swear my blood boiled. From trying to interfere with Q and Jin’s relationship to trying to make Kitty jealous of Gigi, Marius is very upsetting to see on the screen.

I was so happy when Q finally told Marius that it was the end of the road. Although Marius was definitely my least favorite character this season, he was a great wingman, encouraging Min Ho to get back with Kitty in the last episode. That’s the one thing I’ll give him credit for!

Love, Seoul, and Self-Reflection

In my opinion, the breakup was a necessary moment for Kitty to practice self-reflection. She was actively sabotaging her relationship due to her insecurities. The moment with Lara Jean after the breakup was the closest thing we’ve seen to Kitty’s character arc all season.

True to the heart of most rom-coms, running through a public transportation station in a hurry is the ultimate gesture. Did I expect it? Yes, but it was still wholesome.

We still ended up getting the MoonCovey happy ending that I needed, and Min Ho saying that he “can’t wait to see the city that made Kitty Song Covey” was so cute!

Season 3 was a rollercoaster, like the French Revolution at the Lotte World! I laughed, cringed, and sometimes wanted to throw my phone at the TV.

Yes, it was chaotic, but isn’t that what we’re here for? Here’s to hoping for a Season 4.

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