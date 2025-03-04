5 Women Who Are Dominating the Music Industry This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Although 2025 has just started, the music industry has already been impacted by these strong women. From awards and breaking records to sold-out tours, these women have made their marks on the music industry this year. With genres ranging from pop and R&B to rap and country, they are leaders in their genres within the industry.

These powerful women have defied boundaries and inspired many artists to do the same, no matter how long they have been in the spotlight. They have revolutionized music, proving that women’s impact within the music industry is undeniable.

Beyoncé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) Not even two months into the new year, Beyoncé broke records with her award-winning Cowboy Carter album. It received the most GRAMMY nominations this year, with 11 highlighting the elements of the album. She made history at the 2025 GRAMMYs by becoming the first Black woman in the history of the show to take home the award for Best Country Album. She also finally took home her long-deserved Album of the Year award. Following her achievements, she announced her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Tour, stopping at nine different stops, with the circuit tour ending in Atlanta. Following this, Beyoncé has introduced the latest addition to her fragrance collection, Cé Lumière.

SZA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza) The year just started, and all the stars are on SZA. She broke into the film industry this year with the release of the buddy-comedy movie One of Them Days, alongside star Keke Palmer. One of Them Days had a strong opening at the box office, being No. 1 in theaters. The film received positive reviews from critics, gaining 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing over $46 million. Following her acting success, Kendrick Lamar announced that SZA would be a guest on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She performed alongside Lamar at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, playing “luther” and “All The Stars.” Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour kicks off in Minnesota on April 19, and I can’t wait to see which of their hits they’ll play together.

Doechii

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swamp Princess (@doechii) Doechii is an American rapper and songwriter who took the world by storm in 2024 with her album Alligator Bites Never Heal. Kicking off the year, she released her infamous “DENIAL IS A RIVER” music video with a star-studded cast, featuring Zack Fox, Rickey Thompson, Earl Sweatshirt, Baby Tate, ScHoolboy Q, Teezo Touchdown, and more. On Feb. 2, Doechii made history as the third female rapper — after Lauryn Hill and Cardi B — to win the award for Best Rap Album at the 2025 GRAMMYs. Following her historic win, she gave a show-stopping performance of “CATFISH” and “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” featuring backup dancers, outfit changes, splits, rising platforms, and even a conveyor belt, leaving the audience star-struck. She came fully prepared for her win, celebrating by dropping surprise track “Nosebleeds” shortly following the win. She also released a “Last Looks” YouTube video with Vogue on her looks at the GRAMMYs, attended the Super Bowl, and then dropped the single “EXTRA-L” with Jennie. Doechii was featured on the cover of the CUT’s February 2025 issue, giving us more iconic looks. Following this, she gave us more iconic performances, coming out as a guest during “Balloon” on the Los Angeles stop for Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia: The World Tour. She then walked the DSQUARED2 30th Anniversary runway show with a fiery intro. I’m curious to see where the year will take her next, as she’s already on top of the industry.

Sabrina Carpenter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) After a successful year with her singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” and her sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter landed six nominations at the 2025 GRAMMYs. She took home Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso” before the award ceremony. She also picked up Best Pop Vocal Album for Short ‘n Sweet. Carpenter then performed her hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” to create an upbeat atmosphere for the award show. As a thank you for the album receiving GRAMMYs, she announced the deluxe album of Short n’ Sweet, which included five new songs, one of them featuring Dolly Parton. She then posted her debut on the cover of Vogue for the March issue. Following this, she appeared on SNL 50 in a new version of the viral “Domingo” sketch. Carpenter also announced an additional leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour, coming back to a few cities like New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, and Pittsburgh.

Chappell Roan