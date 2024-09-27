5 TV Shows to Binge-Watch if You Love ‘Pitch Perfect’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There are tons of comedy favorites streaming across every streaming platform imaginable, but we only ever hear about shows like Friends, The Office, and Seinfeld. While these shows are amazing in their own ways, there are so many other options that get a bit less media appreciation despite their perfect craftsmanship.

Many shows that are available to watch on streaming platforms remind me of some of my favorite comedy films and are ways for me to find the similar style that is seen in those films in multiple seasons of episodes. One of these favorites of mine is the popular musical-comedy franchise Pitch Perfect, which centers around a female acapella group at a university.

From the first film released in 2012, Pitch Perfect has been filled with laughs, feel-good moments, fun music, and a silly take on college life. Excitedly enough, there’s a possibility that fans may be reuniting with the beloved characters for a fourth film.

With that being said, here are five binge-worthy TV shows to watch if you love comedy films like Pitch Perfect!

The Good Place (2016-2020) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Television (@universaltv) The Good Place is a more recent creation by NBC that follows four characters, Eleanor Shellstrop, Chidi Anagonye, Tahani Al-Jamil, and Jason Mendoza, as they navigate the afterlife following their untimely deaths back on Earth. The creativity of this show’s plot is unmatched by any other sitcom of our time, featuring Hollywood favorite actress Kristen Bell, with special appearances from iconic guest stars, including actress-comedian Maya Rudolph. I won’t go into too much detail on the plot of The Good Place, but I guarantee the twists and turns of this show will have you hooked! For my Pitch Perfect lovers, this show is perfect as it effectively mirrors close character relationships and lighthearted comedy. If you’re looking to start binge-watching, it’s currently available on Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Plus, the episodes are short and sweet, averaging around 20 minutes each! Jane the Virgin (2014-2019) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane The Virgin (@cwjanethevirgin) This series holds a special place in my heart as a lover of soap television shows like Grey’s Anatomy and comedy films like Pitch Perfect. Jane the Virgin is a telenovela-style show created by The CW and starring Gina Rodriguez, who plays Jane Villanueva. We see Jane across five seasons and 100 episodes through her troubles as a mom, daughter, granddaughter, wife, girlfriend, teacher, and pretty much every other label under the sun! Just like Pitch Perfect, this show is sure to make you laugh…and potentially cry. Sadly, Netflix recently stopped airing Jane the Virgin in early September. However, the series is still available for purchase on YouTube, Apple TV, and Prime Video. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020) View this post on Instagram A post shared by BoJack Horseman (@bojackhorseman) Moving on to an arguably controversial series, BoJack Horseman is an adult animation starring Will Arnett, and honestly, there’s no simple way to describe it. First, the main character is a horse. No, a man. Well, he’s…both? Also, every character in the show happens to be both animal and human. The plot is nearly nonexistent, as it follows a nearly friendless “Hollywoo” actor and his struggles with women, dog pals, work and regular politics, personality issues, and so much more. Odd, I know. Despite the oddities of the BoJack Horseman, it’s hilarious and sure to match the satirical elements of films like Pitch Perfect. While it does have absolutely nothing to do with college, acapella groups, or female empowerment, it does have a lot to do with comedy. Fair warning: it isn’t for everyone, as it does touch on a lot of sensitive subjects that may not be appropriate or comfortable for all viewers. But if you’re interested, it’s currently streaming on Netflix. Despite BoJack Horseman being about a part-horse and part-man, the show is full of lessons that could benefit almost anyone and is a series to remember. Insatiable (2018-2020) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Insatiable (@insatiable) Insatiable is a Netflix original that was unfortunately discontinued. However, this says nothing about the content of the show itself. Like the others listed, it explores many serious issues while also incorporating tons of comedy. For audiences interested in the schoolgirl dynamics presented in Pitch Perfect, it’s a perfect series to start binge-watching. Like Bojack Horseman, Insatiable is a little on the mature side. However, it never fails to make me laugh. The main character, Patty Bladell, played by Disney icon Debby Ryan, struggles with an eating disorder, pageant competitions, beauty standards, best friend and boy issues, and even murder. New Girl (2011-2018) View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Girl (@officialnewgirl) Last, but certainly not least, is New Girl. New Girl is most like the atmosphere provided by The Good Place. A classic sitcom that follows Jessica Day, played by Zooey Deschanel, it’s a perfect show for all my girlies who truly cannot get over Pitch Perfect. It’s about Jessica’s move-in with three guys who have very…interesting personality traits. She eventually creates extremely close friendships with these boys throughout the show’s seven seasons. It’s the height of simple comedy; it’s great for an easy laugh and one of those shows that you can focus all your time on or just leave running in the background while you do chores, or maybe finish up homework. If you want to binge-watch, New Girl is currently streaming on Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

These five TV shows are perfect for those who love, and will likely never get over, the iconic comedy film that is Pitch Perfect. If you’re looking for fun characters, satire, important lessons, and more, grab some popcorn and give them a binge. Happy watching!

