September was a fantastic month for readers. Publishers have started transitioning from beach reads to darker stories to match the fall weather, and I’m all for it! Not only are the plots getting more intense, but the books are getting longer — perfect for creating some cozy fall vibes, even with our Florida weather.

I’m a fantasy fan at heart, but this year, I’ve been challenging myself to read outside of my comfort zone and try new genres. So, here are five newly released books from September that are totally worth picking up!

The Book Swap by Tessa Bickers

While Erin Connolly is coming to terms with her life turning completely upside down, she accidentally donates her copy of To Kill a Mockingbird to a community library. It’s heavily annotated from her school days and holds a precious card from her best friend. When she realizes what she did, she goes to claim the book, only to find it’d already been taken. However, it’s returned a week later with fresh notes. Erin and this mystery reader build a relationship on the books they read and provide insights into their lives as lost 20-somethings. Romance isn’t often a genre I reach for, so I think I’m always harder on the ones I do end up reading. That being said, I had a lot of fun with this one! I love a classic secret identity trope, and I won’t lie, the final reveal of this one definitely had me kicking my feet. Despite being marketed as a romance, I felt that it took a backseat to the heavy themes of grief and loss that both characters are dealing with. I found myself connecting to the characters the most during these scenes rather than during their more romantic interactions. As a literature nerd, I loved catching all the references in the character’s margin notes. It’s not the type of book I’d typically reach for, but it’s the kind of book that reminds you why you love to read.

We Solve Murders by Richard Osmand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viking Books (@vikingbooks) Amy Wheeler is a contracted bodyguard who we meet while she’s guarding Rosie D’Antonio, an author threatened by a Russian oligarch. Her father-in-law, Steve, is a retired police officer who now works as a private investigator. When things start going sideways on Amy’s mission, she reaches out to Steve, the person she trusts the most. This book follows the three of them on a globe-trotting adventure to meet a curious group of characters as they dive into who’s behind the heinous plots they’ve become involved in. From the first page, I knew I’d thoroughly enjoy this book. I love books that make me laugh, and this one had my sense of snarky, off-the-cuff humor. It was an absolute page-turner. I made the mistake of starting it late in the night and not getting enough sleep before class, so don’t make the same decisions I do! This book was the perfect start to my fall reads. It was just the right combination of murder mystery and comedy to transition from summer to fall.

Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty

After being delayed on their flight from Sydney to Hobart (an actual nightmare that is perfectly depicted!), an elderly woman predicts the age and cause of death for all of the passengers. No one pays her any mind until the predictions begin to come true. This book follows the lives of the ‘Death Lady,’ who doesn’t remember her predictions, and five passengers whose deaths were foretold to come soon. The thing I enjoyed most about this book was the juxtaposition between the inevitability of death and Moriarty’s humorous tone of writing. It’s a very character-driven book. I can confidently say I grew to care about everyone’s fates by the end.

The World She Edited by Amy Reading

Katharine S. White never published books of her own or became editor-in-chief of The New Yorker, but her impact on the writing industry is undeniable. Through White’s own collection of diaries and letters, Reading paints a portrait of her life and legacy. This is a literary history book and a collection of important but forgotten names. I’ll admit this book took me a while to read, clocking in at around 600 pages. Though filled with humorous and heartfelt moments, it’s a somewhat dense recollection of literary feminism. I paired it with something faster-paced, like some of the other books on this list. The book’s strongest (and my favorite) point was the time spent inside The New Yorker‘s offices, focusing on Katharine White’s connections to her writers. Maybe I’m biased in including this one in my list because The New Yorker is my favorite magazine. Still, I think it provides some valuable insights into the media industry. It asks important questions about the nature of a publication’s voice and the role of an editor through the eyes of a creator.

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney