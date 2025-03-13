5 Movies To Watch if You Loved ‘A Complete Unknown’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Although James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown took home no Oscar wins at the recent Academy Awards ceremony, many fans are still not over Timothée Chalamet’s performance as the iconic singer-songwriter. Earning an Oscar nomination and Screen Actors Guild award for Best Actor, Chalamet portrays Dylan with striking authenticity.

With its enticing retelling of Bob Dylan’s genre switch from folk to electric, depiction of his complicated relationships with Joan Baez and Suze Rotolo (portrayed as “Sylvie Russo” in the film), and inclusion of an outstanding soundtrack, A Complete Unknown took audiences by storm.

Also, thanks to Chalamet’s viral Oscar campaign, the film is still generating online buzz over three months after its initial release. The film’s soundtrack is available to stream now, and A Complete Unknown will soon be available on Hulu, but if you’re unable to wait and, like me, are still mourning Chalamet’s Best Actor snub, here are five films similar to A Complete Unknown you can watch to ease the pain.

Walk the Line (2005) View this post on Instagram A post shared by sentences | from | movies (@sentences.from.movies) James Mangold, director of A Complete Unknown, also co-wrote and directed the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line. The film earned Reese Witherspoon an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as June Carter Cash. If you enjoyed the brief Johnny Cash cameo in A Complete Unknown, Walk the Line can help fill in the gaps. Additionally, like Joan Baez and Bob Dylan’s tumultuous relationship, June Carter and her famous husband have a complicated romantic journey. This film includes the same great folk music as A Complete Unknown, even featuring a performance of “It Ain’t Me Babe” by Carter and Cash. Additionally, Joaquin Phoenix delivers an amazing portrayal of Cash. The doors (1991) If you’re after a biopic that represents another strong personality from a talented artist, Oliver Stone’s The Doors is the perfect film for you. It follows the band’s rise to fame and the life of lead singer (and FSU alum) Jim Morrison. Morrison’s chaotic personal life and relationships add to the film’s intensity, and Val Kilmer’s portrayal of the performer is spot on. Additionally, the use of classic The Doors songs like “Light My Fire” and “Riders on the Storm” as a backdrop to the band’s journey helps to round out the film’s bold style. Elvis (2022) View this post on Instagram A post shared by A U S T I N B U T L E R (@austinbutlerupdates) Though lengthy, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic moves quickly with vibrant visuals that will keep you captivated throughout. If you liked Luhrmann’s other works, such as Moulin Rouge or The Great Gatsby, you’ll love the way he blends his typical maximalist visual style with the story of Elvis Presley’s life. Additionally, Austin Butler portrays the iconic singer excellently and even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. The soundtrack to the film includes both classic Elvis songs as well as original songs and remixes from artists like Doja Cat and Tame Impala. Better Man (2024) You may have seen the online buzz about British star Robbie William’s biopic. Williams made the odd choice to portray himself in the film as a CGI monkey; however, the bizarre choice pays off, and the CGI elements help properly depict the chaotic life Williams has led. Unlike a typical biopic, Better Man is structured more like a musical, with dance sequences that will keep you entertained throughout. If you’re looking for a more unusual movie to watch, Better Man is the film for you. Blinded by the light (2019) Unlike the other films on this list, Blinded by the Light isn’t a celebrity biopic but instead follows the true story of a British teenager’s coming-of-age. Soundtracked to classic songs by Bruce Springsteen, the film follows the life of a British-Pakistani teenager as he discovers his love for the artist. With a few musical numbers, this is a unique movie that explores what it means to connect with music. If you’re seeking a feel-good movie or just a film that isn’t a biopic, Blinded by the Light is the one to watch.

Though watching these films won’t give Timothée Chalamet the Oscar, discovering these artists’ stories is a great way to expand your musical tastes and film repertoire.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!