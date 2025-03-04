5 Movies for Women, by Women To Watch During Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There is no shortage of movies with female protagonists, but films with both female leads and female directors are hard to come by in Hollywood. Even worse, in a male-dominated industry, women directors and female-centric films are continuously snubbed by the Academy Awards and at the box offices.

Movies written from the female perspective are important for capturing the depth and complexity of women’s experiences and relationships. In honor of Women’s History Month, I’ve compiled a list of some of the best films directed by women that explore feminist themes and deserve more recognition.

CLueless This quintessential ’90s movie is a light-hearted comedy that follows a wealthy Beverly Hills high schooler, Cher, as she befriends the new girl and plays matchmaker for her teachers. During the process, Cher examines her own existence and realizes how clueless she truly is. Director Amy Heckerling perfectly pairs plaid skirts with messages of personal growth, gender roles, and female friendship in this cult classic. Lady bird View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Bird (@ladybirdmovie) This list wouldn’t be complete without a Greta Gerwig movie. Before Barbie, Gerwig debuted as a solo director with Lady Bird. The film follows a fiercely independent 17-year-old as she navigates a turbulent relationship with her mother. Trying to capture the complicated feelings of being a teenager, it explores themes of adolescence, identity, friendship, and the complex relationship between mother and daughter. Saoirse Ronan’s performance and Gerwig’s heartfelt script make Lady Bird an instant classic. Frozen While Disney has no shortage of princess movies, Frozen is one of the few to be directed by a woman. Jennifer Lee’s Frozen breaks the mold by emphasizing the relationship between two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, rather than playing into the prince charming trope. Though it’s technically a kids movie, you’re never too old to appreciate female companionship while singing along to “Let it Go.” Plus, unlike some sequels, Frozen 2 is just as heart-warming! The Substance View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore) While horror is not typically the genre associated with feminism, The Substance challenges this notion in a disturbingly beautiful way. The film follows a woman who, desperate to maintain her youth and beauty, undergoes a radical transformation with horrific consequences. Directed by Carolie Fargeat, this film starring Demi Moore critiques societal beauty standards and the impossible pressure placed on women, especially in Hollywood. The film delivers a gripping feminist narrative wrapped in unsettling visuals. On top of that, the film’s message came full circle with Demi Moore winning her first major acting award, a Golden Globe, for her performance. Bottoms Emma Seligman’s film Bottoms is a bold and satirical take on high school life, packed with dark humor and raw, authentic teenage emotion. The film follows two queer best friends, PJ and Josie, who start a self-defense club under the guise of female empowerment but with the ulterior motive of impressing their crushes. What begins as a misguided scheme quickly evolves into a chaotic, hilarious, and unexpectedly heartfelt journey of self-discovery, friendship, and rebellion against societal norms. Bottoms places queer women at the center of its narrative while critiquing the societal expectations placed on young women.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, as female directors have contributed countless films that have pushed the film industry’s boundaries. Female directors continue redefining narratives, proving that stories told through a woman’s lens are necessary and essential. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, let’s continue to uplift and support films directed by women, ensuring that their voices are heard and our stories are seen!

