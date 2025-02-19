5 ‘Glee’ Covers That Are Better Than the Original Songs

Sometimes, I’m out and about, and I’ll hear a song and think, “Wait, I’ve definitely heard this on Glee before.” The cast had an incredible ability to take a song and make it their own, surpassing the original. With impressive vocals and performances, the Glee cast transformed everyday hits into something fresh and new.
I grew up with Glee, and if you’re anything like me, you might find yourself loving the Glee covers even more! So, let’s take a fun trip down memory lane and explore some Glee songs that I think might just be better than the originals!
- “Somewhere Only We Know”
-
“Somewhere Only We Know” starts strong as one of my top-three favorite covers from the show. This song appears in season two, episode 18, “Born This Way.” It’s performed by Darren Criss’s character Blaine Anderson along with The Warblers.
Darren Criss delivers an incredible performance filled with intensity and rich emotion, making it unforgettable. His heartfelt rendition allows listeners to get lost in his beautiful voice. The context in which Blaine sings this to Kurt only deepens the heartfulness and sentiment of the song (if you know, you know).
- “smooth criminal”
-
Next is Santana and Sebastian’s cover of “Smooth Criminal,” featured in season three, episode 11, “Michael.” The song is performed by Naya Rivera as Santana Lopez and Grant Gustin as Sebastian Smythe. Several elements make this cover a favorite of mine.
The vocals are outstanding, and the accompaniment of two cellos adds an impressive touch. The choreography is also so captivating (not to mention the chemistry between these two was wild). And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love Grant Gustin? This energetic vocal battle between the two will have you singing along to this iconic song.
- “the scientist”
-
“The Scientist” is a classic Coldplay song, but it became especially memorable to me because of Glee. You can hear this song in season four, episode four, titled “The Breakup.” It’s definitely a tearjerker.
In this episode, all the couples face challenges. At the end, Finn, Blaine, Santana, Kurt, Brittany, Will, Emma, and Rachel come together to sing this moving cover. I prefer this over the original because of the emotions tied to the plot and the way everyone’s incredible voices blend so beautifully.
- “Rolling in the Deep”
-
Another favorite Glee cover of mine is “Rolling in the Deep,” sung by Jonathan Groff (Jesse St. James) and Lea Michele (Rachel Berry). This song is featured in season two, episode 20, “Prom Queen.” Don’t get me wrong, I do love Adele and the original song, but the slowed and stripped-down Glee version just has something about it that brings it to another level.
Jonathan Groff is nothing short of phenomenal. The rasp and power in his voice in this song is just…chef’s kiss. And, of course, he and Lea sound amazing together; it does the original song so much justice.
- “I Say a Little Prayer”
-
Last but not least is “I Say a Little Prayer” from season one, episode two. This is sung by the characters Quinn, Santana, and Brittany as their Glee Club audition. Even if you aren’t a fellow “gleek,” I can guarantee you know and love this song just as much as I do. Glee’s version of this song is adorable, catchy, an fun to watch. You’ve probably seen it all over TikTok lately!
Now time for some honorable mentions that are worth checking out. Some of my other favorites are: “Cough Syrup,” “Jessie’s Girl,” “Creep,” “Valerie,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Bills, Bills, Bills.”
If you haven’t already, check out Glee for yourself and I’m sure you’ll find some songs you love too!
