5 Films To Get You in a Festive Mood for St. Patrick’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching, and if you’re anything like me, you may be asking what the best way to celebrate is. In my opinion, this is a severely underrated holiday. There’s so much to love about wearing green, trying fun foods, and (most importantly) celebrating Irish heritage.

Unfortunately, in Tallahassee, there aren’t a lot of great venues for celebration, but if we can’t go to the Emerald Isle, we can always bring it to us through the magic of movies. Lucky for you, I’m a bit of an expert on Irish cinema (I took one Irish Culture Class as a Freshman).

Even if my credentials are a little lackluster, my love for this country’s culture isn’t, so come along with me as I introduce you to some of the best films to get you into the holiday spirit.

The Banshees of Inisherin We’re starting off the list strong with one of my favorite movies of all time, The Banshees of Inisherin. This 2022 film, directed by Martin McDonagh, follows two friends as they experience a falling out. Filmed on one of the gorgeous Aran Islands, it offers a poignant depiction of rural life in Ireland while doubling as an allegory for the nation’s struggles with civil war. It features a brilliant cast, including Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan, and their performances bring both the characters and this world to life. This film is definitely for those with an eclectic taste, but if you give it a chance, I’m confident it’ll win you over. While the plot is sometimes outrageous, everything is in service of the overarching message on the frivolity of war. Between the clever writing, breathtaking cinematography, and wonderful performances, this film is sure to impress while making you ponder the country it highlights. Brooklyn View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) I simply couldn’t create this list without spotlighting a film that features my Irish queen, Saoirse Ronan. Brooklyn, directed by John Crowley, showcases the story of Irish immigrants as they carve new lives for themselves in America. Ronan’s character, Eilis Lacey, must navigate her new life in New York while mourning the one she left behind in Ireland. This is a perfect St. Paddy’s Day watch as it reflects the stories of many of our ancestors, and there’s no better way to celebrate that heritage than by paying homage to their journeys. Derry Girls View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cinedali Switching gears a little bit, if you’re looking for a more comedic binge to celebrate the holiday, there’s truly no better choice than Derry Girls. While technically a show, the sheer brilliance of this series demands that it be included on this list. Full of humor, great performances, and lots of warmth, Derry Girls is one of the best shows, period, and there’s no better time to start it than St. Patrick’s Day. Jump into this coming-of-age tale that follows a group of friends who’re more concerned about surviving their Catholic high school than the Troubles going on right outside their door. Writer Lisa McGee does a fantastic job of balancing the political turmoil of the time with laugh-out-loud adolescent antics. This is a show you simply need to watch. Once If you’re more of a musical fan, I have you covered with the delightful yet heartbreaking film Once. Directed by John Carney and released in 2007, this movie follows a burgeoning love story between an Irish busker and a Czech immigrant in the city of Dublin. They collaborate on a mix tape together, and even if their love is doomed to fail, their music sure isn’t. Personally, I don’t even like musicals, but the songs and performances in this film won me over. Its most famous track, “Falling Slowly,” even won an Oscar, and the album is the perfect music to play during any St. Patrick’s Day festivity. Belfast View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belfast (@belfastmovie) Last but certainly not least is Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film, Belfast. This movie observes the Troubles through a young boy’s point of view as his family must decide whether to leave the city for safety or stay in their ancestral home. Full of harrowing performances by Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, and breakout star Jude Hill, this film is sure to make you cry tears of laughter and heartbreak. Beautifully shot and filled with an overall warm, hopeful, and playful spirit, Belfast will remind you of the persevering nature of the Irish people and make you proud of the heritage you share. You definitely don’t want to miss out on it this St. Patrick’s Day.

Well, that list ended up looking a lot less jolly than I originally imagined, but the Irish have had a lot to deal with over the last 1000 years. Despite that, they’ve continually proven themselves to be master storytellers, and their cinema is no exception. So, get into the holiday spirit, put on some green clothes, and celebrate this amazing culture through their movies. Happy St. Paddy’s Day, and sláinte!

