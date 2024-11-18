Read These 5 Books if You Liked ‘The Secret History’ by Donna Tartt

It’s no surprise that The Secret History by Donna Tartt is popular. Following a group of six morally gray classics students in New England, this book seems to set the standard for dark academia. So, what do you read after discovering your new love for pretentious students in mental turmoil? Fear not; I’m here to provide the list of books I’ve read since reading The Secret History that gives me all the dark academia vibes:
- If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio
-
I’ve seen people argue that If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio is a knock-off version of The Secret History, and I’m here to tell you that they’re wrong. If We Were Villains follows its own story of seven students who justify their morals (or lack thereof) through Shakespeare’s works. The characters are just as pretentious, murderous, and magnetic as those in Tartt’s The Secret History, making it a great read for fans of hers.
- In Memoriam by Alice Winn
-
As my most recent five-star read, it’s only right that I give In Memoriam by Alice Winn the credit it deserves. In Memoriam is Winn’s debut novel, and it follows teenagers Henry Gaunt and Sidney Ellwood at their English countryside boarding school during World War One.
Gaunt is infatuated with Ellwood, but he is unaware of Ellwood’s infatuation in return. In an attempt to “escape his overwhelming feelings for Ellwood,” Gaunt enlists to fight in the war. What he doesn’t see coming is Ellwood following right behind him.
A story of love amidst brutality, In Memoriam tugged at my heartstrings the whole way through, and while I wouldn’t truly categorize it as “dark academia,” I believe that if you enjoyed The Secret History, you’re bound to enjoy this book.
- Babel by R.F. Kuang
-
Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution by R.F. Kuang is a story of colonialism, found family, and revolution. Following characters Robin, Ramy, Letty, and Victoire, readers get a glimpse into their time studying language at Oxford University’s Royal Institute of Translation, better known as Babel, and the impact it has on upholding empires. While Babel is considered to be dark academia, it is also a critique of academia and how it’s upheld by the oppression of others.
- The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde
-
I can’t write this list of recommendations and not include the blueprint for dark academia. Yes, The Secret History is good, but The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde is even better, in my opinion. Published in 1891, this novel explores hedonism and aestheticism at its peak during the Victorian era as Dorian Gray, the main character, essentially sells his soul for eternal beauty and pleasure.
- Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
-
Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo follows protagonist Alex Stern as she balances her troubled background with her ability to see and interact with ghosts. After being offered a place at Yale University under the condition that she joins a secret society known as Lethe House, Stern must make sure the other eight societies adhere to the rules of magic. Stern has to navigate a world of privilege and dark magic while uncovering murder mysteries and mentor disappearances.
While none of these books are exactly the same as The Secret History, they all made me feel similar to Tartt’s work through their settings and character dynamics. Hopefully, this list was beneficial to all of the dark academia enthusiasts out there.
