5 Books To Read if You Like High-Stakes Plots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are so many different genres of books to try, from meet-cutes in romance, to magical lands in fantasy, and solving crimes in mystery. My favorite books across all genres have one thing in common: high-stakes plots.

High-stakes plots are what keep us as readers invested in characters who are motivated by a goal, ending up in situations that create tension, conflict, suspense, or maybe all three at once. The only challenging thing is finding a book that makes you feel like you’re a part of those plots.

There are five books that have made me feel like I’ve been on a journey with these characters who form these high-stakes plots. If you’re looking for some books that give you these intense ticking-time-bomb feelings, here are a few that I recommend reading for the whole plot.

One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus View this post on Instagram One of Us Is Lying is a young adult mystery that follows five high schoolers, Nate, Cooper, Bronwyn, Simon, and Addy, who end up in detention. However, only four walk out when one of their classmates unexpectedly dies, making all four of them the prime suspects. With reputations to protect, futures to guard, and freedom on the line, these four high school classmates are in for a ride. This book alone brings extremely high stakes with the murder mystery of a classmate, and people who aren’t in the same friend group are forced together to protect not only themselves but each other. This was an interesting book, and even though I’m not a murder mystery reader, I think this was worth a read. It was also adapted into a series on Peacock, but I like the book a little bit better. Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon Today Tonight Tomorrow is a young adult romance novel that follows two rival overachievers, Rowan Roth and Neil McNair. They have no choice but to team up for their last senior extravaganza, which is a scavenger hunt in Seattle. This leads to 24 hours of transformation into exploring, possibly forming an enemies-to-lovers relationship. The two try to navigate and discover the unknown of themselves and in each other through their last day of high school, which is more complex than they thought. The fast-paced plot of having only 24 hours to establish what you mean to each other, either enemies to lovers or actually having true, genuine feelings, had me hooked. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid View this post on Instagram The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is a historical fiction novel that follows secluded Hollywood royalty, Evelyn Hugo. Evelyn finally decides that it’s time to tell her true story of glamorous adventures and her scandalous life, which mentions her seven marriages. She looks to rookie journalist Monique Grant to tell her unknown tell-all story. The high-stakes plot brings forbidden love, harsh realities, severe ambitions, unexpected friendships and relationships, unfolding secrets, and lets us see behind the looking glass of a Hollywood career. The Do-Over by Lynn Painter The Do-Over is about a teenage girl, Emilie Hornby, who gets stuck in a time loop, reliving a catastrophic Valentine’s Day that reveals heartbreak and family struggles. Day after day, she relives the same unfortunate events, and she keeps running into her classmate and lab partner, Nick. As she tries to figure out a solution to break the time loop, she also finds herself getting closer to Nick. This novel not only gives off Groundhog Day style, but also the situationship. Daisy Jones & The Six By Taylor Jenkins Reid View this post on Instagram Daisy Jones & The Six, another historical fiction novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, is based on a fictional 1970s rock band following their stardom to rise to fame and unforeseen breakup, with interviews from the members of the band and those within their close circle. The book follows Daisy Jones as a troubled individual who joins the ambitious band, The Six, with band leader and lead singer Billy Dunne. Their creative differences spiral into romantic tension and notions, but with the love of music and implosion. Taylor Jenkins Reid follows the themes of addiction, toxic relationships, love triangles, potential breakups, dramatic falls, and the pressure of fame. The inspiration for this book was based on the real-life dynamics of the band Fleetwood Mac during the making of their 1977 album Rumors. It also led to a limited series adaptation on Prime Video in 2023.

I’ve recently read these five books that hooked me from the start, with the intense plot twists and storylines that couldn’t make me put them down.

With the semester coming to an end and summer just upon us, I suggest you give these books a chance to be your next read.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!