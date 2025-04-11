This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Springtime is here, and it’s the perfect time to dive into a good book. Whether you’re lying out in the sun or having a relaxing day at home, these five books are perfect to read on a spring day.

Happy Place by Emily Henry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Henry (@emilyhenrywrites) One of Emily Henry’s latest books, Happy Place, tells the story of Harriet and Wyn, a recently broken-up couple who find themselves pretending to still be together during a week-long vacation with their friends. This romantic comedy is both funny and emotional, exploring themes of love, relationships, grief, and many other topics. As I read this book, I found the characters to be incredibly lovable and realistic, and I truly fell in love with the novel. Set in a charming town in Maine, the heartfelt journey of the characters makes it a perfect read as spring begins to unfold.

Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney | Bookstagram 📖 (@sydneysbooked) Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter is a charming and lighthearted read about a girl named Liz who loves romance movies and is determined to win the heart of her longtime crush. Along the way, her annoying neighbor Wes helps her with this endeavor, and they begin fake dating. This leads to an unexpected love triangle and a journey of self-discovery. The book’s quick pace, pop culture references, and movie-inspired storyline make it enjoyable and easy to read. If you’re looking for a feel-good, entertaining book to enjoy during the springtime, this one’s perfect for you!

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah J. Maas (@sarahjmaas) Sarah J. Maas’s A Court of Thorns and Roses is a fantasy novel filled with magic and adventure. The story follows Feyre, a young woman who is taken to Prythian, a realm of faeries, as punishment for killing a wolf in the woods, unaware that it was a faerie. As the plot unfolds, she develops feelings for Tamlin, who brought her to this magical realm. Many have drawn comparisons between this novel and the classic tale of Beauty and the Beast, given its themes of romance and transformation. The blossoming relationship, the enchanting world of faeries, along with the book’s twists and emotional depth will keep you engaged. It’s a great read for spring!

The Selection by Kiera Cass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakespeare Bookstore (@shakespearebookstore) The Selection by Kiera Cass tells the story of America Singer, a young girl who enters a competition to win the love of Prince Maxon. While many girls view the Selection as a dream come true, America feels hesitant about the whole experience. However, as the story unfolds and she meets Prince Maxon, America starts to question her reservations and realizes that she might want to pursue this opportunity. This book immerses you in America’s journey, filled with unexpected twists, tension, and an engaging plotline. It’s a light and enjoyable read, perfect for spring, filled with romance and excitement.

Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance by Alison Espach