5 Shows From Your Childhood That Deserve a Rewatch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Are you stressed out by lurking finals? That means it’s a perfect time to dive back into the childhood nostalgia rabbit hole. While big companies such as Disney are capitalizing on our nostalgia with reboots and reunions, you might as well use this as a perfect time to get back into some childhood classics you may have forgotten about. Here are my top five nostalgic shows that I think deserve a rewatch.

Nickelodeon Sitcoms

This is for our pop culture and true crime documentary fans. With the recent allegations from the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV against Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider and acting coach Brian Peck, many Nickelodeon fans have gone back and rewatched shows such as The Amanda Show, iCarly, and Victorious to see them under a new light. Now that we’ve heard about the kind of person Schneider was on set, looking back through these old shows with a new perspective helps you find some less-than-comfy scenes and themes within them. It demonstrates just how much perception can manipulate judgment. For all the true crime fans out there, go back in time through these shows and attempt to see what so many of us missed on our initial watches. Then make sure to check out the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV on Max or Discovery+ or article deep dives for more context and details.

Wizards of Waverly Place

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) With news of the new Wizards of Waverly Place reboot coming out and more information being learned every day, there’s no better time to take another look at the source material and the birthplace of Selena Gomez as the star we know her as today. Gomez is already slated to reprise her iconic role as Alex Russo. The reboot is meant to be a sequel to the original show and picks up years after the ending of the original. David Henrie is back to reprise his role as Justin Russo in the series. In this new series, Justin will have to get back into the world of magic after spending time away when a mysterious young wizard shows up at his doorstep looking for help. Writers and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas are heading the new show. They were also a part of the Disney reboot show Raven’s Home. If you enjoyed that, then get excited. If you want to prepare for the reboot or even if you want to prepare to bash the reboot, revisit the original Wizards of Waverly Place.

Gravity Falls

To all the mystery lovers, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch has just come out with a brand new continuation of the mystery of Gravity Falls, Oregon. The story may be over for Dipper and Mabel after the most intense summer of their lives, but not all is quiet on the Western Front and not all enemies are truly defeated. On July 23, The Book of Bill will be released. This new installment of the journal series is all about everyone’s favorite triangle demon, Bill Cypher. Inside, Bill shares his origin and effects on history as we know it through intricate ciphers and puzzles. The book will contain advice from Bill, embarrassing Pines family secrets, lost journal pages from previous books, and more enticing ciphers to puzzle out. Pre-orders for the book are open now! Gravity Falls was one of my favorite shows as a kid, and I couldn’t be more stoked that it’s coming back more maturely. I missed the wacky mysteries, creatures, and characters. I fear for the world of Gravity Falls if Bill is back, but if that means brand-new content, I couldn’t be happier! If you are just as excited about this new book as I am, rewatch the original series to prepare and loosen your mystery-solving muscles. If you can, pick up The Book of Bill this July and enjoy the brand-new adventures.

Dance Moms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dance Moms (@dancemomstv) On May 1, Dance Moms will be back with a brand new reunion! Dance Moms stars Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker, and JoJo Siwa reunite to dish dirt and talk about their past experiences with the show. Lifetime is releasing mini interviews on their YouTube channel if you want to get a sneak peek at the action. In this new two-hour Lifetime reunion, the girls will discuss their craziest costumes, the most outrageous fights amongst the moms, and more as they reflect on their time as stars of the show. The moms are back at it again as well! Jessalynn Siwa, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes, Kira Hilliker, and Christi Lukasiak are back in full force as they talk about their legendary quips and fights on the show. They will also be discussing why their children left. Before you walk down memory lane, rewatch the girls as kids on the original Dance Moms. Many people grew up with these girls as their role models on the show, and now it’s time to see how they all ended up. Re-experience all of the excitement, tears, and fights from the first four seasons before the girls break it down now that they’re older.

the Suite Life of Zack & Cody