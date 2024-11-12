5 Banned Books To Read in the Wake of Florida’s Book Banning Spree

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Book bans have been an issue that has started to spiral out of control in the United States. Spanning the years 2021-2024, PEN America has recorded 15,940 reports of book bans across 43 states. From July 2023 to July 2024, the organization reported a shocking 10,046 book bans in the United States.

Leading the United States in book bans, according to PEN America’s report, was the state of Florida. The state recorded 4,561 book bans, with Iowa closely trailing behind with 3,671 bans.

Florida’s recent legislation in regard to book bans in schools makes its number unsurprising. Florida’s new bill, HB 1069, expanded on HB 1557, famously known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and also expanded on HB 1467, known as the “Book Ban” bill. The new issue mandates a book removal process and that every school district must give parents a way to restrict their children’s library access.

Book bans, especially those resulting from bills like “Don’t Say Gay,” seek to censor books with LGBTQ+ people or characters or novels featuring people and characters of color. When looking at lists like the American Library Association’s (ALA) 2023 top banned books or PEN America’s report, you’ll often find similar books on both with these characteristics.

Every year, to protest banned books, the ALA hosts Banned Book Week. In 2024, the theme was “Freed Between the Lines,” and it took place Sept. 22-28. However, outside of Banned Books Week, another way to protest and celebrate diversity in literature is by reading commonly banned books.

All of the novels listed below have been featured on a banned books list at one point or another. However, if you want a good book, these lists are usually the best places to look. So, here are my recommendations for you of my favorite banned books!

To advocate against banning books, picking up commonly banned books is a way to show support for the books, the authors, and the people who are represented in censored titles. To stay up to date on book bans in the United States, you should follow accounts such as PEN America or the ALA on platforms such as Instagram. Also, if you want more information on advocacy against book bans, websites like the ALA have information to learn more.

Reading censored titles during and outside of Banned Books Week is important for celebrating diversity and representation in literature. Happy reading, everyone!

