Judging Books by Their Cover: 6 Titles I’m Adding to My Aesthetic Spring TBR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m a girl who loves pretty things. If anything looks remotely cute or aesthetic, I’ll most likely pick it up, or at least take a good look at it. I’m no different when it comes to books, and I love to read. Reading is a way for me to escape reality and enter a new world. I can imagine a new place, read about complex characters, and exist somewhere beyond.

With spring now upon us, I want to bring my reading into the new season as well. To me, spring is everything floral, bright pastel colors, and new beginnings. This means I want my books to fit this same aesthetic as well. This may seem kind of silly, but I feel more motivated to read when the book I’m reading has a charming cover.

These are the books I picked for my TBR this spring that I’ve heard are both great in general and have those cute covers that make me feel whimsical while I’m reading them!

Disclaimer: I’m a sucker for romance, so all these books do have some sort of love story included. If a book doesn’t include a romance plot, I won’t read it. With that being said, if you’re a hopeless romantic like me, then this list is for you!

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston View this post on Instagram The Seven Year Slip tells the story of a girl named Clementine, who’s living in New York City in her late twenties as a senior publisher. She sounds like she’s living the life, but six months ago, she lost her aunt, the most important person to her. The one thing her aunt left her: her “magical” apartment that can randomly take you back seven years into the past. I’ve already started reading this book, and it’s so good. Not only is the storyline such a cool concept, but the writing is great as well. Plus, the yellow cover gives it such a vibrant spring feel. Obsessed is an understatement. Picking Daisies on Sundays by Liana Cincotti View this post on Instagram Picking Daisies on Sundays is about a girl named Daniella Daisy Maria, who’s a huge hopeless romantic. All she ever wanted was to find love. She never thought she’d fall in love with her childhood best friend, though. When he doesn’t reciprocate her feelings, she ends up ghosting him entirely, until one day, when she ends up running into him at the bar, and he asks her to be his fake girlfriend at his sister’s wedding. The cover of this book might actually be the cutest book cover I’ve ever seen in my entire life. The pink pastels, the little kitchen table, the love letters, the daisies; it has everything. Not only that, but I’ve heard such great things about this book. I can’t wait to read it! Practice Makes Perfect by Sarah Adams View this post on Instagram Practice Makes Perfect is a story about a girl named Annie, a local florist, who’s determined to find the perfect partner. She lives in a small town where everyone knows each other, so she believes that the chances of finding her soulmate are slim to none. She then starts to think she might be the issue, so she decides to ask a guy for dating tips. I know we all see that gorgeous floral shop on the front. Everything about the cover is perfect. If that doesn’t scream spring, I don’t know what does. Also, any book that has to do with the main character being a florist, I know I’m going to love! Don’t Be In Love by Liana Cincotti View this post on Instagram Another story by Liana Cincotti, Don’t Be In Love is about Adelaide, a girl who just moved to London for her senior year of college at a new university. She’s living the absolute dream, but the one thing she told herself was that she wouldn’t fall in love. She ends up having a one-night stand with a guy named Dorian, who she later finds out is her roommate and new friend’s boyfriend. In order to keep her secret, Adelaide is forced into a deal with Dorian. I love a book set in the city, and London is no exception. Having the telephone booth as the front cover was such a good idea, and I was immediately drawn to it. It automatically gave me that “pip-pip cheerio” feeling, and I just know I’m going to be reading this with my worst British accent. Ready or Not by Cara Bastone View this post on Instagram Ready or Not is about a girl named Eve Hatch, who has a pretty normal life. She lives in a cozy apartment in New York, has a steady job, and lives near her best friend, Willa. She expects every day to look like the next, except for one day, when she wakes up pregnant after a one-night stand. When her friendship with Willa starts to be a bit rocky, it’s actually Willa’s brother who steps up and decides to help Eve out with this unexpected surprise. Everything about the front cover of this book is so aesthetic: the trees, the flowers, the townhouses, and the bike. This cover is the definition of spring to me, and I wish I could insert myself into that image and have it come to life around me. It’s so dreamy, and for that, I knew it had to be on this list. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller View this post on Instagram The Song of Achilles follows two Greek heroes named Achilles and Patroclus. When the two meet, they become inseparable. Chiron, a centaur, trains them, and when word gets out that Helen of Sparta has gone missing, all the Greek heroes are asked to try and find her. Little did they know that on their journey, the Fates would follow them, causing them to face many difficult challenges. I love all things Greek mythology. Anything that has to do with the classics, I’ll read. I just find it so interesting, and when I saw the Greek helmet on the front, I was immediately hooked. While this book cover doesn’t necessarily give spring, it’s still a book I plan to read this season, and I’m really looking forward to it!

I know it’s clear that I love a cute book, especially one with a love story. So, if you enjoy reading, romance, and holding an aesthetically pleasing book as much as I do, I hope I helped you pick your next spring read!

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