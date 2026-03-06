My Top 4 American Girl Doll Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

American Girl recently revealed that they’re redesigning the look of their iconic dolls, and this announcement has me officially feeling old. As someone who made some of my best memories growing up sprawled on the floor with my sister, crafting the wildest scenarios and cutest outfits for my beloved American Girl doll, seeing the brand transform a toy that was so important to me has left me feeling like a little piece of my childhood is gone.

The American Girl brand really defined my childhood, but sometimes I don’t think people realize just how many ways they connected with young girls.

Their stores, books, and website (which had dozens of fun, interactive games) were all staples for me growing up. Each of these pieces of media was entertaining for me as a kid, but they also taught valuable lessons about relationships and self-care.

My favorite way that American Girl encouraged young girls to interact with their brand has to be through their movies. I’m so grateful that I got to grow up as they were being released, and I still love going back to rewatch them, as they still hold the same sentimental value for me.

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl View this post on Instagram Kit was my favorite American Girl doll, so I was definitely a bit biased towards this movie when I was younger. However, it always felt a bit more “grown up” to me because it addressed realistic and difficult scenarios in a way that felt approachable. It didn’t shy away from serious topics like financial hardship and family stress, and that made it stand out from the others. Sadly, I think this made some of the other movies more popular in my household because they were more modern and light-hearted. Kit’s determination to become a journalist and help her family during the Great Depression was incredibly inspiring to me. Even when her family was struggling, she didn’t give up on her dreams or her sense of right and wrong. This film balanced historical education with a heartfelt message so beautifully, and it instilled in me a passion for the power of storytelling. However, I definitely need to give this one a rewatch! I have a feeling it might grow on me more as an adult. Saige Paints the Sky @hanzfilms does anyone remeber this movie #saigepaintsthesky #americangirl #foryoupage #edit #childhoodmovies ♬ original sound – hannah ☆ As a kid who loved all things artistic and creative, I found this movie to be incredibly inspiring and relatable. I think it’s so incredible that American Girl gives their characters such a wide variety of interests in sports, the arts, and beyond, and ensures that every child who loves their characters feels seen and represented by their passions. The movie highlights that creativity doesn’t have to be just a hobby, and it’s worth fighting for. Looking back, I appreciate how it encouraged girls to take their interests seriously and to use their voices for good. Saige Paints the Sky also discusses the fear of growing apart from a best friend. As a kid, that storyline hit way harder than I expected. This is something that most young girls experience at some point, and when it finally happens, it’s heartbreaking to feel distanced from someone you once valued. I love how this movie gently introduced the idea that sometimes people grow in different directions. An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong @man.clips part 2..#foryou #girl #student #tiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – man This has to be one of the most underrated American Girl movies, and it absolutely doesn’t get the hype it deserves! I feel like it’s talked about so little. Until a few weeks ago, I honestly forgot about it until a clip from the movie popped up on my TikTok For You Page. The way this movie addresses the social situation in schools is super realistic. Although I never witnessed bullying to the degree of this film, I could recognize how the scenarios in this movie would play out at my school growing up. I think this is such an important movie for young girls to watch as a lesson in empathy. Not only is the character of Chrissa so relatable, and her experience addressed so carefully, but the same applies to the characters who bully her. This movie makes sure that the audience recognizes that although negativity is never a solution, often when someone mistreats you, they’re going through something difficult themselves. As a young girl, it really made me think about how every story should be viewed through multiple perspectives, so you should show compassion and understanding to everyone. McKenna Shoots for the Stars @aexgwl i have this on dvd #mckennashootsforthestars #foryou ♬ original sound – 🧘🏽‍♀️ Solely for nostalgia reasons, this movie takes the top spot for me. It was on every week in my household, and I’m convinced I can recite it from memory if needed. Though in all seriousness, this movie has such an empowering message that was impactful for me as a young girl. McKenna is a passionate and ambitious gymnast who, throughout the story, struggles to handle the pressure to succeed in both her sport and in school. Even though I wasn’t an athlete at McKenna’s age, I had so many friends who had a similar experience. The expectation for kids to juggle so many activities and skills at once can be extremely overwhelming. Even today, this isn’t a topic I see addressed very often, so this movie continues to remain special and important.

Even as American Girl undergoes branding changes, I’m so thankful for the impact their stories had on so many of us. These movies were such necessary lessons in resilience, empathy, creativity, and confidence. Also, they provided characters who truly felt like my friends.

I really hope they continue to inspire young girls, and that kids can continue to have as much love for this brand as I do!

