4 Reasons Why We Should Permanently Ban Big Light

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

My roommate and I both hate our overhead light, a looming monster that we’ve named “the big light,” like many people who’ve adopted the term from TikTok. Instead, we love the fairy lights adorning our walls and desks, which provide a warm and inviting ambiance for our room.

Often, I reach for my lamp before even glancing at the switch on the wall. The feeling seems to be the same across the internet, and there are various scientific and design reasons why you should eliminate the big light once and for all in your home.

We should all protest the barrage of big light in our lives. We must champion the rise of sconces and cute lamps to provide light, comfort, and relaxation in our apartments, dorms, and homes so we’re not overwhelmed with the big light in our personal spaces. Let’s get rid of the big light!

