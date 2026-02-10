What the GRAMMYs Told Us About Culture This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the evening of Feb. 1, the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards took place in Los Angeles, bringing together Hollywood’s biggest names in music to celebrate artistic achievement. However, the ceremony quickly became about more than trophies and accolades. Like many recent cultural events, this year’s GRAMMYs turned into a stage where music, identity, and politics collided in real time.

The awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah and watched by millions around the world, honored artists across genres while also reflecting the cultural tensions shaping the United States. From Kendrick Lamar leading the night with five wins to Bad Bunny making history as the first artist with a Spanish-language record to win Album of the Year, these achievements initiated viral moments and political statements that dominated online discourse.

One of the most visible themes of the night was the protests directed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Artists used speeches, fashion, and symbolism to address immigration policy amid rising national tensions surrounding enforcement actions and detention centers.

Bad Bunny delivered one of the evening’s defining moments when he began his acceptance speech by declaring “ICE out” before addressing immigrants directly, stating, “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.” His message earned a standing ovation and underscored how immigration and heritage have become a cultural centerpiece reflected in music spaces.

Billie Eilish also used her stage time to condemn the agency, saying, “No one is illegal on stolen land,” before concluding with a blunt expletive directed at ICE that sparked both praise and backlash across media and political commentary.

Other artists echoed similar sentiments. UK pop singer Olivia Dean referenced her family’s immigration history in her speech, emphasizing collective belonging and resilience, while Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, Mark Ruffalo, and others wore “ICE OUT” pins to show solidarity. The pins were part of a coordinated advocacy effort organized by immigration activists to encourage public awareness.

Still, activism on celebrity stages also invited criticism. Some commentators questioned whether symbolic gestures translate into tangible action, reigniting the ongoing debate about performative activism versus meaningful advocacy. Producer Jack Antonoff, who wore an “ICE OUT” pin, became part of that conversation after struggling to articulate a clear explanation of his pin’s importance during a red-carpet interview.

Moments like this highlight a tension within celebrity advocacy as visibility can raise awareness, but it can also expose how unevenly informed or prepared public figures are when asked to engage beyond symbolism. This doesn’t mean every artist must deliver a policy-level critique, yet it reinforces a broader skepticism audiences hold toward Hollywood activism, particularly when gestures appear detached from deeper engagement.

The ceremony’s charged atmosphere extended beyond the artists themselves. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s attendance, as she was nominated for narrating her memoir, became controversial when U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn criticized her participation in such a politically outspoken environment, arguing it risked perceptions of judicial bias.

This criticism illustrated how deeply cultural events like the GRAMMYs have become intertwined with broader political narratives, where even presence alone can spark debate.

In contrast, other moments shifted the conversation away from political signaling altogether and toward community recognition within the music industry. Durand Bernarr’s acceptance speech offered a more grounded intervention, centering independent creators and underrepresented voices rather than institutional prestige.

Instead of framing his moment as purely personal success, he redirected its significance outward, declaring, “To all the independent artists out there, and to every Butch Queen who was made to feel like you were too much. I’m the proof that you needed and the sign you’ve been waiting for. Be yourself.”

His message positioned visibility as validation, suggesting that representation on a major stage can serve as encouragement for artists operating outside dominant industry pipelines.

Award shows have always reflected the social climate, but the 2026 GRAMMYs demonstrated how inseparable entertainment and politics have become. Immigration debates, identity, and activism were not side conversations as they were central storylines shaping audience perception.

Ultimately, this year’s GRAMMYs showed that music culture is no longer just about artistry. It’s about influence, messaging, and the ongoing negotiation of identity in public spaces.

Whether through protest, praise, or silence, artists demonstrated that cultural platforms remain powerful arenas where society’s most important debates play out, often overshadowing the music itself.

