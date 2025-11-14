Ace Frehley: Loving a Musician No One Talks About

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you understand the feeling of being on aux, playing an absolute hit, yet no one around you sings along? Picture this: you’re driving down Tennessee Street, windows cracked, the opening riff of “The Oath” is blasting, and I’m the only one in a full car singing to a guitar riff.

While many can take this experience as a letdown, it’s time to recognize this canon event as simply exciting. It’s an opportunity to broaden someone’s horizon on the tunes they won’t be able to turn off for weeks to come. Let’s walk in each other’s shoes for a bit here while I educate you on a guitar legend, Ace Frehley. Just promise me you won’t blank stare at me without reading the rest of this article.

Frehley goes by many nicknames, including the spaceman, space ace, or simply the man who played lead guitar in the rock band KISS. Unlike his bandmates, Frehley wasn’t just about showmanship. He carried this unfiltered confidence that felt both cosmic and human. Frehley was well known for his wild stage presence in the 70s, smoking guitars, and catchy guitar riffs that will leave you humming for days.

In comparison to today’s hits (no shade), the authenticity of Frehley’s music was unmatched. Whether it was his solo in KISS tracks such as “The Oath” or “Black Diamond,” you can feel the power of every note as if you were at a KISS concert yourself.

Some solos leave you dancing without shame. I’ve done this, singing and moving along as if they’re speaking directly to you, like Frehley’s solo in “Rock Bottom.” His impact through his instrumental talent truly resonates with listeners without even speaking words.

While I’m here hyping up my personal favorite artist, I’m also here to say that not everyone is a fan. The feeling of not having your interests match those closest to you, I’ll say, can hurt. You’re feeling like you should feel shame in your favorite artist or that it’s simply outdated, and many don’t find the appeal.

The secret, however, is the charm of it. It means to listen to music that isn’t praised by a crowd and to make it yours, because, at the end of the day, music is meant to fuel your day with excitement. Music is to love something, without validation. It’s one of the most freeing experiences you can have.

The music curated by Frehley truly rewired my brain at the beginning of 2024. I was timid to venture into the rock genre, finding it difficult to navigate where to even begin.

Finding Dynasty by KISS changed the trajectory of my music life, finding comfort in those around me who don’t find the appeal. This experience forced me to rightfully come out of my comfort zone and embrace music I never could’ve pictured myself enjoying.

Therefore, the next time anyone hands me the aux cord and is confused by what I’m playing, I’ll simply smile. Music isn’t about appealing to those around you, but about giving you a creative outlet to feel understood. I found that I didn’t need those around me to understand; I simply needed to hear the guitar solo one more time.

To me, Ace Frehley is a reminder that what we love isn’t for others to dissect and understand, but to simply shock and make us feel alive. If that means being the only one singing along, I’ll keep turning up the volume.

