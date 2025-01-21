3 Ways to Support Those Affected by the L.A Fires

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As the L.A. wildfires have erupted, there’s been a national focus on the devastation. The Greater Los Angel es wildfires were fueled by drought-like conditions with strong winds and low humidity.

As of Jan. 16, the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire are still roaring while other blazes have been extinguished. Fires such as Archer, Kenneth, Lidia, Sunset, and Woodley have been 100 percent contained. An important resource has been the real-time map from Cal Fire, which helps track where these active fires are.

I want to emphasize that even amidst a disaster like the L.A. fires, we have the power to unite as a community to help those in need. I lost my house in a fire a few years ago, and hearing of the Californian wildfires hit home for me. As the L.A. fires continue to burn, it’s important to focus on what can be done to help those affected.

As for those not personally affected by the fire, refer to the donation links and resources to help those displaced. After experiencing a house fire, people incur many upfront costs and get reimbursed by insurance later. This can be devastating for families that don’t have the means to find temporary living situations, new clothes, toiletries, and food. Considering these costs, fundraising to provide immediate relief is pivotal for families.

While Southern California is facing extreme destruction, it’s important to help in any way possible. Donate your money, offer your time, and show compassion. Our response as a community will make a deep impact on the people affected by the ongoing wildfires.

