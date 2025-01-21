3 Ways to Support Those Affected by the L.A Fires

As the L.A. wildfires have erupted, there’s been a national focus on the devastation. The Greater Los Angelwildfires were fueled by drought-like conditions with strong winds and low humidity.
As of Jan. 16, the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire are still roaring while other blazes have been extinguished. Fires such as Archer, Kenneth, Lidia, Sunset, and Woodley have been 100 percent contained. An important resource has been the real-time map from Cal Fire, which helps track where these active fires are.
I want to emphasize that even amidst a disaster like the L.A. fires, we have the power to unite as a community to help those in need. I lost my house in a fire a few years ago, and hearing of the Californian wildfires hit home for me. As the L.A. fires continue to burn, it’s important to focus on what can be done to help those affected.
- Donate Money, Food, and Clothes
Donations come in many forms, and anyone across the country can help. You can make monetary donations through reputable sites like the California Community Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Direct Relief, and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. NBC News has vetted Each of these.
Not only are monetary donations appreciated, but food and clothing are particularly great donations to make. It’s important to research before donating items like these, as certain places won’t have the means to distribute your donations properly.
When donating food, take a look at EatingWell’s list of options for places to bring items. If you aren’t located in the Southern California area, you can Instacart orders of essentials directly to the locations! Non-perishable and shelf-stable items are preferred, with soup, granola bars, water, and baby food currently being the most crucial right now.
To donate clothing, this Harper’s Bazaar article details how and where to make donations. Specifically, an organization called Altadena Girls, run by eighth grader Avery, is helping teen girls have a sense of normalcy following the fires. She is gathering clothes, personal items, makeup, and hair care, and many big brands have begun reaching out! Avery is a great example for young girls who want to make a positive impact, especially during the L.A. fires.
- Support Communities Affected by the Fires
When I found myself displaced from my home a few years ago, I vividly remember the people who showed up to help me. How you speak to support victims of a fire can speak volumes! If you know someone affected by the fires, getting them a pick-me-up and offering compassion could brighten their day. Letting people know you’re going to be there for them no matter what and asking them what you can do to help is a great start.
Most of us may not be personally related to people affected by the L.A. fires, but it’s important to be aware of our online presence as well. There has been an outpouring of support for victims but also an outpouring of comparison. Victims of the L.A. fires are going online to seek out resources to recover from this traumatic event, not to feel invalidated that what they experienced doesn’t compare to other devastating tragedies. Empathy, even through a screen, goes a long way.
As for a more hands-on way to support communities, volunteerism is an impactful way to help. The Los Angeles Times has a real-time updated list of where volunteers are needed, even including a map! Volunteers can help with distribution, sort items, serve meals, and much more.
- Support Housing Efforts for Those Affected
Although some talk has centered around the California Mayor reducing funding for the Fire Department, there have been positive steps made to help families who lost their homes. California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara issued a mandatory moratorium on insurance non-renewals and cancellations on Jan. 9. Once a perimeter of damage is established, those within the boundary will have the reassurance that their policy is protected.
A crucial step for families affected during this time is to keep a record of anything they’re purchasing. I know how difficult it may feel to focus on saving receipts after a house fire, but reimbursements from insurance are likely to come eventually.
Outside of insurance, Airbnb announced that they’re collaborating with 211lacounty to provide emergency housing. There have been mixed opinions on how much Airbnb is contributing.
Some hosts say they have offered up their homes for people in need in exchange for partial reimbursement from Airbnb, while other hosts claim that they have received no compensation. Either way, it seems that victims of the fires can access Airbnb’s emergency housing at this time.
As for those not personally affected by the fire, refer to the donation links and resources to help those displaced. After experiencing a house fire, people incur many upfront costs and get reimbursed by insurance later. This can be devastating for families that don’t have the means to find temporary living situations, new clothes, toiletries, and food. Considering these costs, fundraising to provide immediate relief is pivotal for families.
While Southern California is facing extreme destruction, it’s important to help in any way possible. Donate your money, offer your time, and show compassion. Our response as a community will make a deep impact on the people affected by the ongoing wildfires.
