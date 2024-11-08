3 Unexpected Life Lessons From ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Although I’m not the biggest fashionista (do people still say that?), The Devil Wears Prada is one of my all-time favorite movies. Since I was a kid, I’ve been endlessly obsessed with it. From working at a glamorous fashion magazine in New York City to getting an iconic makeover, the movie’s protagonist, Andrea (Andy) Sachs, is everything I wanted to be when I grew up.

If you haven’t seen The Devil Wears Prada, it’s arguably one of the most well-known movies portraying the world of cutthroat high fashion. The movie follows Andy, a recent college graduate, who scores a job as a personal assistant for Miranda Priestly, the most sinister editor-in-chief of the popular fashion magazine Runway. Andy questions her ability to keep up in the battle of earning Miranda’s respect while also trying to build her self-identity.

Around this time last year, I decided to give the movie a re-watch. Despite unlocking my childhood dreams of becoming a fashion journalist, I was surprised at how many of the movie’s themes were still relevant. So, here are my biggest takeaways and the lessons I didn’t expect to learn from The Devil Wears Prada!

Changing Yourself to “Fit In” Isn’t Sustainable View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movie Quotes (@moviequotes) Despite Andy’s pressure throughout the film to fit in with the rest of her coworkers at Runway, it doesn’t last in the end. Although she gets her famous makeover and temporarily changes to be “better” at her job, in the end, she realizes that the moral and physical sacrifices she made weren’t worth it. From losing her boyfriend to losing some of her closest friends, Andy realizes that Miranda and Runway are not true reflections of who she is or who she wants to be. Ultimately, this leads to her leaving the magazine to achieve her dream of being a journalist. From younger to older me, this theme has always been and will continue to be something I deeply resonate with. Take Chances on Yourself View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo) One of my favorite moments from the movie is when Andy goes in for her interview at Runway. Her clumsiness, coupled with her lack of fashion knowledge, makes it seem relatively humorous that she would apply to work in such a place. However, these two qualities are exactly why Miranda inevitably hires her. From having no understanding of fashion to eventually becoming Miranda’s official assistant, Andy goes to show that if you believe in yourself and are determined enough, you can do anything you put your mind to. Although that might sound cliché, there’s truth to it. Don’t Let Your Clothes Change You (Have Fun With Them!) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bosh Babe (@boshbabexoxo) One of the most iconic scenes in the movie features Andy getting a makeover from her coworker, Nigel. In this scene, the two go through a plethora of clothes, building Andy’s new style. From brands such as Prada to Chanel, Andy gets a complete wardrobe change from her original, dull clothing. This makeover leaves its mark as being a new era, symbolizing her connection with her new role. At the end of the movie, after Andy leaves Runway behind, she meets up with Nate. During this scene, it can be seen that her style has nearly reverted but still has some pieces from her business-glam makeover. Despite Andy thinking her “new look” is going to forever change her, it ends up being a fun, temporary style transformation, showing us that clothes don’t change who we are. They’re a fun form of expression.

From drama to humor to genuine life lessons, the dynamics behind The Devil Wears Prada will forever have a timeless impact, reminding us that success isn’t defined by achievement but rather by the decisions we make along the way.

As Miranda says, “That’s all.”

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!