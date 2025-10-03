The Gunn Never Misses: Why the DCU Is Finally Worth Watching

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For years, Marvel and DC were locked in a battle for superhero supremacy. Marvel, for the most part, was winning, whilst DC was… well, kind of a mess. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) had major success in transforming lesser-known groups like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy into household names. You probably didn’t know what “I am Groot” meant in 2012. By 2014? Thanks to filmmaker James Gunn, it was impossible to escape.

Meanwhile, DC was struggling. Reboots, recasts, and an endless string of messy timelines left fans confused and exhausted. The darker, grittier tone that worked for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy couldn’t sustain a whole universe. Unlike Marvel, DC never found its connective tissue. A Superman here, a Batman there, but no cohesive world to tie it all together.

That’s where Gunn comes in. After directing all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, he made the jump from Marvel to DC, and his impact has been immediate. Gunn is known for turning niche, oddball characters into stars and building stories around humor, emotion, and relationships. So, when he stepped in as Co-CEO of the newly rebranded DCU (DC Universe), fans were curious to see if he could bring that same energy.

Spoiler alert: he could.

Gunn didn’t just tweak DC. He erased the messy, nonlinear past and gave fans a clean slate, showing exactly what Marvel was doing wrong in recent years without even saying it out loud. After Avengers: Endgame came out in 2019, the MCU started to feel like quantity was more important than quality. New shows came out every few months, lesser-known characters galore, but the magic wasn’t there. Gunn-style creativity was missing.

With Gunn, the difference is already showing. The Suicide Squad reboot turned a clunky franchise into a sharp, R-rated ride. Peacemaker, a spin-off no one asked for, became one of the most talked-about shows of 2022. Gunn thrives on making weird characters likable: a talking tree, a ragtag mercenary crew, or even John Cena in a shiny chrome helmet. He leans into absurdity but grounds it in real, emotional stakes.

Now, with Peacemaker Season 2 (airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET), the DCU isn’t just surviving; it’s thriving. Gunn’s careful planning, endless creativity, and attention to character relationships have given the universe a sense of hope, energy, and excitement. And the best part? This is just the beginning.

Gunn’s long-term roadmap includes Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy), The Brave and the Bold (introducing a new Batman and Robin), and Creature Commandos, an animated series already generating a following online. Unlike Marvel’s overstuffed slate, Gunn’s approach feels intentional. Each project has a purpose, and each one builds toward a bigger, more unified vision.

For DC fans, this isn’t just a comeback — it’s a rebirth. Gunn has pulled off what once seemed impossible: he’s made the DCU feel fun again. Whether it’s giving Harley Quinn more depth outside of her love life, reimagining Lex Luthor with a comically hateful spin, or bringing Superman back to hopeful, optimistic roots, Gunn is reshaping how audiences think about these heroes.

Turns out, all DC needed was a little Gunn-powder to ignite the universe. With Gunn at the helm, the DCU finally has direction, energy, and heart, and this time, everyone’s paying attention.

