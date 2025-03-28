8 Must-Hear Country Songs To Add to Your Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Country music has a reputation for mostly being about beer, hunting, fishing, and nothing else. On some occasions, this take is accurate, but most country songs are actually about much more than that.

Artists like Taylor Swift got their musical start in country, and some artists today are switching over to that genre. Despite celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson expressing their enjoyment of this genre, it’s still highly debated over with a clear divide between fans and non-fans.

Country music ranges from upbeat and lively to slow and heavy, and many songs have hidden themes behind their lyrics. Artists like Luke Bryan and Garth Brooks have released both joyous and heartbreaking songs, encompassing what it’s like to live life.

If you want to dip your toes into country music or need new additions to your current playlists, below are eight country songs perfect for many occasions!

“Live Like You Were Dying” – Tim McGraw

“Live Like You Were Dying” is one of my favorite country songs and won the 2004 GRAMMY Award for Best Country Song. It was written by Craig Wiseman and Tim Nichols and was performed by Tim McGraw. This song is about what you would do if you were diagnosed with a terminal illness, based on experiences that the songwriters had heard. Although this song sounds sad, it’s about living in the moment. It’s about living your life to the fullest, experiencing every moment, and taking in the best of it. I have this song on a few of my playlists, and it hits me with a wave of emotions every time I listen to it.

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

“Speechless” was released in 2018 and won the GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The song is about the intense amount of love one feels when seeing their partner walk into the room. This song was inspired by the feelings the singers had while watching their brides walk down the aisle at their weddings, which illustrates a moment of utter silence and awe. Although this song is on the slower side, it’s such a beautiful story about a loving relationship that it manages to be on half of my playlists. It has the same vibes as “Tennessee Whiskey,” and the same devotion and honor one feels for their partner.

“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) Kenny Chesney is my favorite country singer and was my second most-streamed artist last year. He’s also an FSU fan and close friends with Bobby Bowden! His song “Knowing You” is slower, like “Speechless” and “Tennessee Whiskey,” although it has a different message. “Knowing You” is about loving people who are no longer in your life and the impact they had. Chesney wrote this song with intentions of forgiveness and gratitude rather than grief, although loss is a consistent theme throughout the song. As Chesney sees it, this song celebrates the people you’ve known throughout your entire life. This song is a little slower and portrays how everyone you’ve loved has left an impact on who you are.

“Waves” – Luke Bryan

The first time I heard this song was at 7 a.m. as I was heading to work. Although that isn’t peak country music listening time, I still loved every moment of it. “Waves,” in summary, is about two kids falling in love during the summer. It follows the love story throughout the seasons as all the pieces seem to fall into place. This song fits right in on a summer playlist, even if you aren’t falling in love with anyone at the moment. It’s the perfect amount of country for a nice beach day or a drive down the highway.

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Moroney (@megmoroney) Megan Moroney’s song “Tennessee Orange” is nothing like Chris Stapleton’s song “Tennessee Whiskey.” Even though both songs are about loving someone, Moroney’s song is about loving someone who roots for the rival football team. This song follows the narrator as they explain that they love a Tennessee fan despite being a born and raised Georgia Bulldog. This song details a fun story and is perfect for a spring picnic or sitting by the pool.

“Springsteen” – Eric Church

“Springsteen” is another country song that follows a young couple in the summer, outlining the energy and youthfulness of their relationship. The reason the song is named after singer Bruce Springsteen is because two of his songs, “I’m on Fire” and “Born to Run,” are mentioned, playing perfectly into this couple’s summer. In the chorus, Church sings, “When I think about you, I think about 17…” and continues to outline how much he thinks back to his summer of love. This song is a beautiful story about a left-behind relationship and is the perfect vibe for a hot summer day.

“As She’s Walking Away” – Zac Brown Band

“As She’s Walking Away” is one of those songs with an addictive beat; it encapsulates just how the lyrics make you feel. This song is about missing an opportunity and regretting it instantly. It tells the story of a man at a bar who catches the eyes of someone across the room, although he never makes an effort to talk to her. This is one of my all-time favorite country songs because of the beat, lyrics, and message behind regretting missed opportunities. This song is on all my summertime playlists and is perfect for driving to the beach.

“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton