Your Weekly Playlist: Male Manipulator Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Have you ever wished you had a playlist full of songs perfectly curated for an oddly specific feeling or a super niche scenario that feels almost unreal? Maybe you’re looking for new and upcoming artists to check out. You might even want songs similar to a popular one you’ve heard before. Well, you’ve come to the right place!

This week’s playlist is called “Male Manipulator Music,” a collection of songs that remind you of Tumblr in 2017. If you were a Wattpad kid, you’d understand what I mean when I say this playlist feels like the cover of the fanfic “Duplicity,” where the spotlight is on the lead singer looking at the girl in the crowd. Niche reference, but if you get it, this playlist is 100 percent made for you! These are underrated songs from your favorite indie bands and a couple of hidden gems you’ll want to check out.

“Hell or High Water” by The Neighbourhood In a strange but cool way, this song feels like it would play in the background of a SpongeBob SquarePants episode. The vocals are simple, but the instrumentals give you a beachy tune. If this song has a visual for it, it would be a grainy photograph with a strong teal tint of your grandparents at the beach. This is an underrated track from their latest album, with “Tobacco Sunburst” and “Silver Lining” as honorable mentions. “She’s So Mean” by Matchbox Twenty View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matchbox Twenty (@matchboxtwenty) I love songs about women. Even if said girl is a femme fatale and mysterious girl who you think is a bit psycho— I say that’s just the duality of women. In addition to the killer guitar and drum bit, the lyrics to this song encompass these thoughts exactly. My favorite line is, “She’ll make you take her to the club, but then she leaves with her friends.” I’m not condoning toxic behavior; I’m just saying indie men make it sound pretty cool in their songs. “Dance Little Liar” by Arctic Monkeys From their 2009 album, Humbug, the Arctic Monkeys took a page from Matchbox Twenty’s book about women that will drive you a little crazy. This song feels like being a spy in a 90’s TV show and sneaking around a building trying to find the criminal. You’re dressed head to toe in black with a signature black bob and a red lip to complete the look. That’s exactly the vibe of this track. “Have You Ever Been in Love” by The Ivy The Ivy is truly an underground duo you want in your playlist. Think Bleachers, dreamy synth-pop, and soft vocals — that’s The Ivy for you. I love this song because it’s very light and airy; you feel like you’re floating. If Mike and El had a scene in the roller rink where they were skating around (without Will moping behind them), it would have this playing in the background. “Laura” by Hockey Dad View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOCKEY DAD (@hockeydadband) I’m starting to realize half of these songs are about a heartbreaking female archetype, and maybe I should’ve called this playlist “Female Manipulator Music.” But I support women’s rights and wrongs, and it makes for some absolute bangers. This track is heavy on the drums, giving you a more 2020 “beachy pop” version of “She’s so Mean.” “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” by The 1975 You can’t have an indie playlist without The 1975. At face value, not much of what Matty Healy writes makes sense, but the layers to this band’s music get me every time. This take on online relationships and how society has distorted intimacy is a deep notion compared to the upbeat and preppy beat it’s written with. Philosophical lyrics aside, this is a good song. “HER” by Chase Atlantic Chase Atlantic’s debut album was unforgettable and made it on every girl’s playlist in 2017. Now, they’ve refined and found their signature sound. “HER” is a perfect example of their current vibe and although some people have reservations about the autotuned vocals, I think it matches the techno aesthetic they’ve settled into. Chase Atlantic is NSFW, but they’re still a household staple. “Clueless” by The Marías View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Marías (@themarias)

Now we finally get the femme fatale vibe from the woman’s point of view. This track is very lowkey and chill, with a solid beat and simple lyrics. The Marías’ music is sensual, velvety, and hypnotic. Don’t even get me started on the horn solo. No notes, just vibes. “Diet Pepsi” by Addison Rae I don’t even want to hear any backlash for this track. Miss Rae came a long way from her 2020 TikTok dances, and this song is literally amazing. The backing vocals bring everything together and give the song a very ethereal feel. “Thank you, Charli xcx,” we all say in unison. Addison Rae’s rebrand was exactly what we all needed. “Ain’t Together” by King Princess King Princess is the original femme fatale and is, therefore, the only artist who could close out this playlist. Unfortunately, even the strongest of girl bosses fall victim to a manipulating situation, which is why the lyrics “We say I love you, but we ain’t together” earned this song a spot here. Cheap Queen is an incredible album regardless, and her track with the same title is an honorable mention to bounce back with.

This is the perfect playlist to send you back to your 2017 Tumblr, choker and red lip, indie goddess roots. Enjoy, and go read a Wattpad fanfic while you listen.

