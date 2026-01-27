12 Book Releases To Look Forward to in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A new year always brings tons of exciting new releases in the media, and books are no exception. 2026 has a lot in store for readers of every genre, with new books from authors like V.E. Schwab, Leigh Bardugo, and Jennette McCurdy set to hit the shelves of your favorite bookstore. There are truly new books for every kind of reader coming out this year!

Victorious by V.E. Schwab

View this post on Instagram On Oct. 6, V.E. Schwab is concluding her Villains trilogy with Victorious. This final book will succeed the events of Vicious and Vengeful, the first two books in the series, which follow Victor and Eli, college roommates who became rivals after experimenting with giving themselves supernatural abilities. The highly anticipated conclusion to this series is sure to be an incredible read, and the October release date gives readers plenty of time to catch up on the series before the final book hits shelves.

Dead Beat by Leigh Bardugo

Another exciting release for fantasy readers is Leigh Bardugo’s Dead Beat. The third book in the Alex Stern series is expected to be published Sept. 1. Dead Beat continues the story of Alex Stern, a girl who’s given a second chance with an offer to attend Yale, where she becomes involved in the university’s secret societies. These societies boast some incredibly rich and powerful members, and Alex discovers that they hold a great deal of magic as well.

A Darker Shore: Letters from Ketterdam by Leigh Bardugo

Dead Beat isn’t the only book Leigh Bardugo fans can look forward to this year. The Grishaverse author is also releasing a Six of Crows novella titled A Darker Shore: Letters from Ketterdam on June 30. The novella will follow the events of Crooked Kingdom and will be told through a collection of letters written by fan-favorites Kaz and Inej. The story follows an investigator as he picks through Kaz and Inej’s correspondence, attempting to piece together information regarding a massacre on an island near Ketterdam. A Darker Shore will give fans a long-awaited look into the characters’ lives following the conclusion of the series.

The Knave and the Moon by Rachel Gillig

View this post on Instagram Rachel Gillig, author of One Dark Window and Two Twisted Crowns, will be releasing The Knave and the Moon on Sept. 26. This novel serves as the sequel to The Knight and the Moth, which follows Sybil Delling, a Diviner forced to form a partnership with a knight following the disappearances of other Diviners. The Knave and the Moon will offer readers a conclusion to Sybil’s story following the significant cliffhanger that shocked everyone at the end of book one.

Tempest by Victoria Aveyard

Victoria Aveyard, author of the Red Queen and Realm Breaker series, is publishing her first adult fantasy novel, Tempest, on Sept. 8. The novel follows Cat Rose, a former Lady of the Meridian Empire turned pirate queen, who’s caught in the middle of a political power struggle as the pirate republic begins to fall. Tempest will be the first book in The Lyrian Sea duology and will allow fantasy readers to jump into a unique setting on the ocean.

Cleopatra by Saara El-Arifi

View this post on Instagram On Feb. 24, historical fiction readers can dive into Cleopatra by Saara El-Arifi. This book puts a new twist on Cleopatra’s story, with El-Arifi telling the story of Cleopatra’s life in Ancient Egypt from the pharaoh’s perspective. The author reclaims Cleopatra’s story from the men who’ve defined her in history books, approaching the novel as if she were writing a memoir, though it’s a work of fiction. The novel shows Cleopatra as a well-rounded figure, rather than someone who was defined by the men in her life, offering readers an empowering, female-centered version of the story.

Cherry Baby by Rainbow Rowell

Rainbow Rowell’s upcoming romance novel, Cherry Baby, follows a woman who’s watching her marriage end. After her husband created a webcomic featuring a character named Baby that bears an uncanny resemblance to Cherry and paints her in an unflattering light, he leaves her to make a movie in Hollywood. Cherry is reeling from the heartbreak, uncertain how she’ll move forward, but learns throughout the novel how to love herself and someone else. Cherry Baby will be available for romance readers on April 14.

Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune

Romance author Carley Fortune returns with Our Perfect Storm, a story following Frankie and George, who’ve been best friends since childhood. Their friendship is consistently tumultuous, but they always found a way to forgive each other, until recently, and now Frankie is uncertain if George will show up to her impending wedding. When Frankie’s fiancé unexpectedly ends their relationship, she travels home, where George attempts to cheer her up by accompanying her on her pre-planned honeymoon. Readers can dive into Frankie and George’s story on May 5.

Half His Age by Jennette McCurdy

View this post on Instagram On Jan. 20, Jennette McCurdy, former iCarly actress and author of I’m Glad My Mom Died, released her first fiction novel, Half His Age. The book follows Waldo, a student struggling with feelings for her creative writing teacher. This book explores how far someone will go to feel seen and what obstacles Waldo will overcome to get what she wants.

Dear Debbie by Frieda McFadden

Freida McFadden, author of The Housemaid, returns with another thriller on Jan. 26. Her newest novel, Dear Debbie, follows an advice column author who’s losing her mind trying to talk women through countless stories of mistreatment and abuse by their husbands. As multiple pieces of Debbie’s life begin falling apart, she meets her wits’ end and decides to take her revenge on the people who have wronged her. This novel is sure to have mystery and thriller readers on the edge of their seats.

The Midnight Train by Matt Haig

The Midnight Train is Matt Haig’s sequel to The Midnight Library, a story in which Nora Seed finds herself in a library that contains books allowing her to explore how her life would be if she had done things differently. The Midnight Train, similarly, explores regrets about the past. This story follows Wilbur as he takes a train to the past to relive some of the best days of his life. Readers can explore Haig’s magical world on May 26.

Brawler by Lauren Groff