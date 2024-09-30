Predicting the ‘Survivor 47’ Final 3

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spoiler Warning: This article contains some spoilers for Survivor 47 episodes one and two.

We’re only two episodes into Survivor 47, so let’s talk about it. If you missed the first two episodes, here’s a recap. There are 18 players divided into three tribes of six. The first is Gata, which includes Jon, Rachel, Sierra, Sam, Anika, and Andy. The second trible is Lavo, which includes Rome, Kishan, Teeny, Sol, Aysha, and Genevieve. The third tribe is Tuku, which includes Kyle, Caroline, Gabe, TK, Sue, and Tiyana.

As soon as all the players arrived on the beach, they were split into their tribes and competed against each other for flint. Gata won, which meant that the other two tribes had to send one member on a journey. Aysha from Lavo returned to camp empty-handed, while TK from Tuku secured flint for his tribe.

As the first day unfolded, the focus was usually on getting to know each other and building shelters, so I won’t bore you with the details on that. However, the Gata tribe experienced some drama right from the jump when Andy woke Rachel up on night one and pulled her aside, which wasn’t suspicious at all. Not only did he put a target on his and Rachel’s back by doing that, but he also publicly called out his teammate, Jon, during the first immunity challenge, stating that he was going to throw him under the bus. This all somehow led to Jon being the first voted out.

In terms of advantages, Rome found the beware advantage on Lavo, Gabe found it on Tuku, and Sam found it on Gata. Fast forward to episode two, Tuku loses the immunity challenge, leading Gabe to play his immunity idol for himself — though he wouldn’t have gone home anyway — resulting in TK’s elimination.

Now that you’re basically caught up on the logistics of the season let’s get into who I think is going to end up in the final three. Spoiler alert: it isn’t Jon or TK (or Andy, even though he’s still in the game).

sam (gata)

Sam stands out as a strong contender this season. He’s not only a physical player, but he’s also playing very strategically. He currently holds an idol, and while he’s aligning himself with the rest of the tribe, he’s also making a “friend” out of Andy. However, the entire tribe remains worried about him being a loose cannon.

teeny (LAVO)

Another person who I think will be in the final three is Teeny. She doesn’t seem to be the absolute strongest player in the game, but this tends to pay off since she can fly under the radar and continue to be strategic in her social game. Sometimes, being an amazing player gets you out of the game early. I think Teeny is doing a good job at laying low in these first few episodes while also staying involved in the game.

TIYANA (TUKU)

The last person I think will make it to the final three is Tiyana. Like Sam, she seems like a strong, physical player while also being socially strategic. She claimed that she wanted the group to think she was a laid-back player, while she does work behind the scenes. I think this could work out well for her because being dominant in the game so early on can be a one-way ticket to the chopping block.

The stakes are high with Survivor 47. Let’s hope these three make it to the finale!

