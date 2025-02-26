Last semester, during a particularly stressful September, I read three of Emily Henry’s romance novels back-to-back over 10 days. I tore through Beach Read, Book Lovers, and Funny Story, escaping into relationships between quirky and fiery female protagonists and their moody, misunderstood male counterparts.
When my rose-colored glasses need cleaning, a little will-they-won’t-they and an enemies-to-lovers plotlines always revive my romantic zest for life.
Naturally, romance novels, or what I like to call “light and fluffy” reads, will be an integral part of my entertainment this year. I like the escape but also the reminder that love can be found wherever I look: late-night adventures with my friends, the floral patterns of my weekend outfits, or a well-brewed cup of tea.
Over such a cup of tea, I’m happiest reading a good love story. If you need some lighthearted romance in your year like me, I’ve rounded up 10 novels with brightly colored covers and charming love interests that’ll leave you with all the warm and fuzzy feels this year.
- Deep End – Ali Hazelwood
-
If the teaser for Ali Hazelwood’s new novel proves completely irresistible, you’re in luck: this novel’s already hit the shelves. From the BookTok phenomenon known for The Love Hypothesis comes a new tale of college romance.
Released on Feb. 4, Deep End navigates the forbidden waters of a steamy, meant-to-be-short-lived relationship between a competitive diver and a swimmer.
- Can’t Help Faking in Love – Swati Hegde
-
Here’s another one you can pick up from Barnes & Noble immediately after reading this article!
Released on Feb. 11, Can’t Help Faking in Love centers around a young woman with Bollywood roots diving headfirst into the fake dating trope. Author Swati Hegde calls her second novel a cross between Anyone But You and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before — but with a unique spin.
- Dream Count – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
-
You might know author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie from her groundbreaking TED Talk, “The Danger of a Single Story.” You may also know her for her literary triumphs, such as Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists; so it’s unsurprising that this novel is one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2025.
Releasing on March 4, Dream Count follows the contemporary stories of four starkly different female protagonists, all with burning loves and desires.
- The Anatomy of Magic – J.C. Cervantes
-
The magical family of J.C. Cervantes’ novel, The Anatomy of Magic, all possess magical powers, but how will protagonist Lilian Estrada navigate her ability to manipulate memories and her unshakeable connection to her first love? Readers travel alongside Lilian to her family’s ancestral home in Mexico to find out.
This upcoming release, which is expected on March 11, is a companion novel to Cervantes’ The Enchanted Hacienda.
- Say You’ll Remember Me – Abby Jimenez
-
Any Swifties reading this will wonder if Abby Jimenez’s upcoming novel features a girl “standing in a white dress, staring at the sunset.” Maybe Taylor Swift’s song “Wildest Dreams” influenced this romance, or maybe not.
Either way, Say You’ll Remember Me, which is set to release on April 1, explores if love can transcend distance and time. Are protagonists Samantha and Xavier capable of forgetting their one perfect moment together?
- Flirting Lessons – Jasmine Guillory
-
Jasmine Guillory is the author of The Proposal, which is a New York Times bestseller and Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club pick for 2019. In Guillory’s upcoming novel, Flirting Lessons, she brings a queer friends-to-lovers romance to 2025.
In the novel, which is set to release on April 8, protagonists Avery and Taylor’s story promises chemistry and serious tension.
- Great Big Beautiful Life – Emily Henry
-
The queen of contemporary romance returns to the shelves on April 22.
In Emily Henry’s next dazzling release, two writers compete to tell the story of a mysterious aging heiress. Could optimistic Alice Scott and “human thundercloud” Hayden Anderson possibly fall in love?
- One Golden Summer – Carley Fortune
-
This year, I’ll be starting my summer with the latest beach read from bestselling author Carley Fortune.
In One Golden Summer, which is set to release on May 6, photographer Alice returns to a lake where she spent an unforgettable summer as a teenager and reunites with the green-eyed and flirtatious Charlie.
- What Happens in Amsterdam – Rachel Lynn Solomon
-
I would pick up any book with tulips on the cover, but Rachel Lynn Solomon’s marriage-of-convenience novel set in Amsterdam sounds delightfully entertaining and even more romantic. Look out for its release on May 6!
- Sounds Like Love – Ashley Poston
-
From Ashley Poston, the author of The Dead Romantics and The Seven Year Slip (both of which I highly recommend), comes a new love story; but in signature Poston fashion, there must be a magical twist.
In Sounds Like Love, which is set to release on June 17, what sort of connection draws an uninspired songwriter and a complicated musician together?
The landscape of romantic fiction seems flush with roses this year! Keep your eyes on the shelves of your local bookstore, and you might just find one of these love stories waiting for you.
