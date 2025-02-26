This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Last semester, during a particularly stressful September, I read three of Emily Henry’s romance novels back-to-back over 10 days. I tore through Beach Read, Book Lovers, and Funny Story, escaping into relationships between quirky and fiery female protagonists and their moody, misunderstood male counterparts.

When my rose-colored glasses need cleaning, a little will-they-won’t-they and an enemies-to-lovers plotlines always revive my romantic zest for life.

Naturally, romance novels, or what I like to call “light and fluffy” reads, will be an integral part of my entertainment this year. I like the escape but also the reminder that love can be found wherever I look: late-night adventures with my friends, the floral patterns of my weekend outfits, or a well-brewed cup of tea.

Over such a cup of tea, I’m happiest reading a good love story. If you need some lighthearted romance in your year like me, I’ve rounded up 10 novels with brightly colored covers and charming love interests that’ll leave you with all the warm and fuzzy feels this year.

The landscape of romantic fiction seems flush with roses this year! Keep your eyes on the shelves of your local bookstore, and you might just find one of these love stories waiting for you.

