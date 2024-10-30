Check out These ‘Wicked’ Brand Collaborations Before the 2024 Release

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably highly anticipating the release of the new Wicked movie. I can’t believe it’s already almost here! Wicked has been one of my favorite musicals for as long as I can remember, and when Universal announced the film, I couldn’t contain my excitement.

The movie will cover the entirety of the musical’s first act. I’m so excited to hear all my favorite songs and see the characters brought to the screen!

And I can’t forget to mention the amazing cast. Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero — it’s a dream come true!

With the film hitting theatres soon, the marketing team has been crushing it. From merchandise collaborations and commercials to social media presence, they’ve done amazing in keeping the excitement alive.

Let’s dive into some of the collaborations that have been making the countdown to Nov. 22 a blast!

Starbucks

Starbucks has teamed up with Universal to celebrate the exciting upcoming release of Wicked! They’ve whipped up two delicious drinks that everyone is raving about.

The first drink is Glinda’s Pink Potion! It’s a mango dragon fruit refresher with coconut milk and freeze-dried dragon fruit pieces. To top it off, there’s non-dairy strawberry cold foam and green and pink sprinkles!

Then there’s Elphaba’s Cold Brew, which is a peppermint cold brew topped with matcha cold foam. Just like Glinda’s drink, it’s topped off with green and pink sprinkles!

In addition to the drinks, they have also released a handful of adorable tumblers and new Wicked-inspired gift cards. If find yourself wanting a sweet treat or energy booster while we patiently wait for Wicked, consider giving the new Starbucks drinks a try!

Aerie

Next on the list is Aerie! This store is one of my top picks when shopping for the best clothes, fun accessories, and the coziest pajamas. Their collaboration with Wicked adds a Broadway flair to their already amazing items! Trust me, you won’t want to miss this.

One standout to me was the Wicked x Aerie Big Chill Crew Sweatshirt! It’s currently on sale for $41. This blackish-grey crewneck has the iconic Wicked logo in the center and it’s so cute!

To make it even better, you can have it as part of a sweat set when also purchasing the Big Chill Joggers; they make the perfect combination!

Their Wicked collection also features a huge selection of t-shirts, sweatshirts, socks, and other necessities. If you want some merch to show off at the theater, make sure to swing by Aerie, especially because it’s only here for a limited time. I promise that you’ll love what you find!

Stanley

Something I’m so here for is the collaboration between Wicked and Stanley. I’ve always been a fan of the Stanley brand because of their stylish and practical water bottles. When I saw the Glinda and Elphaba-inspired designs, I knew I had to grab one immediately!

These tumblers come in three sizes: 20 oz, 30 oz, and 40 oz! The Glinda-themed Stanley shines with its vibrant pink, glittery finish — it’s a favorite among fans! In contrast, the Elphaba tumbler has a rich dark green hue that beautifully fades into black at the bottom.

These tumblers have gone viral on TikTok, and people have gone crazy for them! Some of these bottles are even popping up on Poshmark and eBay for over $100, which is crazy. But you can snag one at Target for just $35, so hurry while you can.

R.E.M. Beauty

Last but not least is the R.E.M. Beauty x Wicked collaboration! If you didn’t know, R.E.M. Beauty is Ariana Grande’s makeup line. With her playing the lead role of Glinda in the film, it was expected the brand would drop products to market toward Wicked’s release.

Choosing a favorite from this collection is so hard! They’ve launched the “Galinda Makeup Set” and the “Elphaba Makeup Set,” each priced at $60. The sets both come with a liquid eye shadow, a blush, lipstick, lip balm, and an eyeliner pencil.

Glinda’s set features an enchanting palette of pinks and soft nude shades, while Elphaba’s collection showcases bold, mysterious, darker tones. But that’s not it! They also came out with glow drops, lip oils, eye shadows, eye masks, and lip stains that’ll make your makeup look nothing short of fabulous.

If you’re a fan of Wicked or just adore amazing makeup products, be sure to check these out on R.E.M. Beauty’s website or grab them at your nearest Ulta or Target!

You won’t want to miss the Wicked movie when it hits theaters on Nov. 22. Mark your calendars, grab Glinda’s Pink Potion at Starbucks, put on your cozy Aerie pajamas, and get excited!

