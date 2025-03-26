Your Weekly Playlist: For My Future Feminist Artsy Indie Boyfriend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Have you ever wished you had a playlist full of songs perfectly curated for an oddly specific feeling or a super niche scenario that feels almost unreal? Or maybe you’re looking for new and upcoming artists to check out. You might even want songs similar to a popular one you’ve heard before. Well, you’ve come to the right place!

This week’s playlist is called “For My Future Feminist Indie Boyfriend,” a collection of songs I imagine you’d listen to while discussing the universe with your lover or whatever those cool indie couples do. A mix of indie pop and techno beats, this playlist is perfect for running errands with an iced coffee in hand or smooching up a 6’2 guy who owns a lot of vinyl records.

“Stumblin’ Home” by Smallpools We’re starting the playlist off strong with a personal favorite of mine. “Stumblin’ Home” feels like a late-night pitstop at a gas station, where you and your friends are trying to pick the perfect snack while the attendant gives you dirty looks for laughing too loud. The harmony, beats, and synth undertones make for an amazing track. Honorable mention: “Dreaming” from Smallpool’s self-titled EP. “Alice” by Vista Kicks View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vista Kicks (@vistakicks) Fun Fact #1: The Vista Kicks performed at Club Downunder here at FSU! Fun Fact #2: I was there, and that’s how I discovered this song! This track feels like stealing glances at the hot lifeguard at the beach; you pretend to drown in the ocean and get rescued, and then you both share an açaí bowl after their shift. In a dream world where that isn’t a crazy thing to do, this would be blasting from the speakers at the cabana. “Home” by Gnash Some of you may remember Gnash from the viral song “i hate u, i love u,” but Gnash never stopped going viral in my household. “Home” feels like a bear hug after a long day at work. It feels like sitting on the countertop and chatting while your lover does the dishes, and it feels like a friend coming over to help you move. Gnash’s vocals are soothing, and his beats are killer every time. “Who’s Got You Singing Again” by PREP PREP has perfected the indie synth combo, and I’m here for it. It has all the makings of a perfect indie pop song: a catchy chorus, a mellow “bedroom pop” beat, and the high-pitched but soft vocals we love. Fun fact: there’s a situationship of mine roaming the streets recommending this song to other girls. If you come across this fraud, just know I’m the one who showed it to him. “She Needs Him” by Her’s View this post on Instagram A post shared by samiya 🌼 (@samiya.jpg) Unfortunately, I discovered this amazing band after their passing, so what better way to honor their legacy than to brag about this song? This track feels like finishing an exam early in high school when you still had to stay in class until everyone was done, and you find yourself staring out the window, lost in a daydream about your crush. You overanalyze every casual glance, memorize their smile, and think about passing them in the hallway. Her’s, you will always be famous. “The Wire” by HAIM I just wanted an excuse to recommend this song because I really like it. The Haim sisters all have unique voices, and I love how they blend together, not to mention their amazing features. Fun fact: Alana Haim starred in the 2021 movie Licorice Pizza! Although this is supposed to be an article about music, I will say it was pretty good and worth the watch. “Fior De Latte” by Phoenix If this song were a location, it would be Europe, specifically Northern Italy. This song feels like eating clementines poolside while reading a book and waiting for your lover to bring out fresh lemonade. I love the concepts in the bridge of muting the vocals, so it sounds like you’re slowly turning a radio up right before the bass drop. This song is tropical but mellow. “Honey” by Coastal Club View this post on Instagram A post shared by coastal club (@wearecoastalclub) “Honey” shifts the playlist to a more adventurous and upbeat sound. This track reminds you of going to the fair with friends and sitting next to your crush on the roller coaster. I imagine a snapshot of a girl running through the fairgrounds, looking back just briefly, and you can see her smiling through the wind blowing hair in her face. Coastal Club knows how to make music nostalgic, fun, and romantic all at the same time. “Lazy Lover” by Lonely Benson This song is just simply sweet. Imagine any scenario that makes you feel soft and happy, and that’s what “Lazy Lover” sounds and feels like. Lonely Benson is another incredible underground artist I recommend; his style is a little jazzy and always mellow. Honorable mention: “Strawberry Afternoons.” “Party Tattoos” by Dodie Dodie was one of the first artists I became a fan of, and “Party Tattoos” has been my life motto since the fifth grade. The concept of our regrets and hurt being simply “party tattoos” that decorate our life story always made the tough times easier to bear. This song feels like your mom putting Band-Aids on your scraped knee at 10 years old and a hug from your best friend after a breakup. No one will ever love this song the way I do.

A sappy conclusion is coming; you have been warned. This is my last culture article for Her Campus at FSU, and as I look back on this column, I realize that it has truly been the saving grace of my college years. Every couple of weeks, I’d get to relisten to the playlists I spent hours curating and write about all the songs I love, but the best part was the community it gave me. Thank you to everyone who read this column, who checked out these songs, and gave me a platform to write what I love.

“For My Future Feminist Artsy Indie Boyfriend” was my first viral playlist that pushed me to start creating more, so it’ll always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for letting me share my music with you!

