Chappell Roan Slayed Her 2024 VMAs Debut – Literally

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Of all the 2024 MTV VMAs performances, perhaps the most anticipated was none other than Chappell Roan’s debut. I may be biased as I sit here typing away in my Midwest Princess tour tee, but Chappell’s explosive rise to stardom is a phenomenon — a “femininomenon,” if you will — that has had the internet spellbound.

Announced by Roan’s newly minted drag mother, Sasha Colby, as “your favorite drag queen’s favorite artist,” Roan instantly stunned as she posed behind the looming iron gate of a medieval castle. Her performance’s dark fantasy set seemed to veer away from her usual campy, bubblegum-pink persona, proving once more that Roan knows how to push her own aesthetic boundaries. Equipped with a flaming crossbow, she commanded the stage in a full suit of armor. While battling knights and slaying swordfights, she belted her most recent powerhouse hit “Good Luck, Babe!” Behind her, the MTV pyrotechnics team did not come to play. Real fire, set ablaze by the arrow from Roan’s crossbow, adorned the castle and brought all the drama to her performance.

Roan’s VMA debut proved to be a night to remember, as the new star took home one of MTV’s most coveted awards: Best New Artist. She dazzled in a reflective chainmail dress as she delivered her heartfelt acceptance speech, diary in hand. She dedicated the award to her queer and trans fans who “fuel pop,” and left her fans with a reminder: “Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you wanna be, b***h.”

Prior to her live performance, Roan took to the red carpet in a simple but dramatic sheer gown, complete with armored gloves, a sword, and a gothic cross necklace as a precursor to her night’s medieval motif. While Roan’s looks for the night have seemed off-brand from the girly, prom queen themes from her debut project — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess — Chappell has made it clear that her next album will take on some unique new looks.

Roan’s VMA appearance wasn’t all rainbows and sunshine, however. The singer has found herself in some hot water with fans amidst her cancellation of two scheduled shows in Paris and Amsterdam on the Midwest Princess tour. She and her team gave anticipating fans just two days’ notice, and it quickly became apparent that Roan had canceled due to scheduling conflicts with VMA rehearsals.

Fans were understandably upset, and many were quick to call her team out for their poor handling of the situation. Others drew connections between this incident and Roan’s recent statements about inappropriate fan interactions and boundaries. In an episode of The Comment Section podcast, Roan stated that she intends on slowing her career’s trajectory in light of stalker situations and the public’s parasocial treatment of celebrities. Some saw her choice to perform at the VMAs as a direct contradiction to these statements, as a VMA performance would only propel her career further.

Roan wasn’t shy to keep her boundaries clear on the red carpet, telling a photographer to “Shut the f**k up” after he shouted an obscenity. While the events leading up to this altercation are unknown, it’s clear the singer is sticking to her guns.

2024 has been a monumental year for Chappell Roan’s career, and her newly adorned title of Best New Artist is incredibly well-deserved. It’s safe to say that Roan will continue to be a pop trailblazer as her career keeps getting hotter and hotter.

