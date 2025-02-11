Is Cancel Culture Holding People Accountable or Stifling Free Speech?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As a nation, it’s safe to say that we are completely consumed by the media. Every word, every action, and every social media post is under a microscope, and the court of public opinion can deliver severe backlash. Enter cancel culture, a concept that has become a powerful force in today’s society. While it’s used to hold people accountable for harmful behaviors, many argue it often goes too far.

So, is cancel culture really about holding people accountable, or has it become a tool to silence others? In a world where one bad comment or action can ignite outrage, it’s easy for the lines between genuine accountability and overreaction to become blurred. As we dive into the pros and cons of cancel culture, it’s essential to remember that no situation is entirely black-and-white, and we have to look at each situation from a bigger perspective.

The Good in Cancel Culture

For many, cancel culture is about giving power to the people, especially those who have been ignored or silenced in the past. Social media has leveled the playing field, allowing everyday individuals to call out harmful behavior by powerful people or institutions.

Supporters argue that it’s about setting boundaries. If someone says something offensive, facing backlash can send a clear message and can help prevent others from making the same mistake. In a way, it helps society move forward by making it clear what’s no longer acceptable. It can force people to think twice before posting and reflect on what the public’s response may be. According to Rolling Stone, cancel culture also helps shine a spotlight on marginalized groups, arguing that free speech goes both ways and should come with responsibility.

A prime example of this is the #MeToo movement, a social awareness campaign that aims to end sexual abuse and harassment. The movement involved publicly calling out or “canceling” people accused of harmful sexual behavior, highlighting the importance of accountability and demonstrating how social media can serve as a platform for survivors to share their stories and demand justice.

It also showcased the collective power of public support and pushed industries to rethink their policies to create safer environments. It kicked off global conversations about consent, workplace culture, and the need for systemic change to prevent abuse in the future.

Cancel culture can also empower people to share their truth, especially in industries where abuse of power has been swept under the rug for way too long. It gives communities a way to hold people accountable when traditional justice systems may not. By shining a light on these issues, cancel culture can spark important conversations that lead to lasting cultural change, encouraging people to reflect more on the impact of their words and actions.

Why Others Say It Has Gone Too Far

But not everyone is a fan of cancel culture. Critics of cancel culture argue that it’s less about power to the people and more about punishing people — sometimes unfairly. An innocent comment made years ago, a poorly phrased joke, or a misunderstood action can resurface and be used to tear apart someone’s career, reputation, and personal life. It can create a suffocating feeling, making people afraid to say or do anything remotely controversial for fear of being “canceled.”

Take the case of Kevin Hart, who stepped down from hosting the Oscars in 2018 after old tweets resurfaced. While those tweets were undeniably offensive, they were from nearly a decade earlier, and Hart had already apologized multiple times before they were brought up again.

Hart took to Twitter to explain why he wouldn’t be hosting the Oscars, as he did not want to be a distraction from the event, and he apologized for his harmful words. Again, the comments made were obviously offensive and not appropriate in the slightest. In no way are homophobic remarks acceptable, even if meant in a comedic nature. However, critics argued that dragging up his past from years prior ignored his growth and efforts to move forward, raising the question: should someone’s career be derailed for mistakes they’ve already addressed?

Hart said on his Instagram page, “Guys, I’m almost 40 years old. If you don’t believe that people change, grow, and evolve as they get older, I don’t know what to tell you.”

Another issue is how quickly cancel culture can spiral out of control. Platforms such as TikTok can spread partial or distorted narratives, pushing the viewers to form opinions based on only one side of the narrative. Not only can this become a form of misinformation, but it can pressure people into conforming to popular opinions or staying quiet to avoid becoming the next target of cancel culture.

Cancel culture doesn’t always leave room for growth or understanding. According to the Therapy Group of DC, this lack of space for people to learn from their mistakes can hurt mental health, as it stops people from learning from their errors and developing empathy. Cancel culture risks creating an atmosphere of fear, creating more stress than ever before.

Finding the middle ground is extremely important. While holding public figures accountable is very important (if the public doesn’t, who will?), we need to be careful about what we accept as truth in the media. It’s important to make sure we’re using cancel culture properly if we want to make real progress as a society.

If we want to foster accountability without fostering fear, we need to be able to pause, gather the facts, and consider the entire context without passing judgment. Otherwise, we risk creating a society where misunderstandings destroy people without giving anyone a chance to be fully understood.

