This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Are you sitting in your FSU dorm or apartment, counting down the days till summer? Well, I’m right there with you. Spring semester can feel like an eternity, and while I love FSU, I really can’t wait for a good summer vacation.

The real question is, where should I go? With so many beautiful, fun, and diverse options in the United States, the possibilities really are endless! So, while you’re in your dorm, cramming for finals and arguing with everyone in your group project, here are some recommendations for a great summer getaway, and (of course) it’s based on your dorm.

Azalea & Magnolia – Los Angeles

As the two most preferred freshman dorms, Azalea and Magnolia get one of the most desired vacation spots in America! There is no shortage of things to do in L.A., and I’m sure the residents of these halls will make the most of everything. From studio tours to hikes, these residents would love the City of Angels.

Dorman & Deviney – San Francisco

As the pairing to the previous dorms, Dorman and Deviney should also get a California spot, this time going a bit north to San Francisco. This gorgeous city has lots to offer, from great food to iconic spots like the Golden Gate Bridge. Let’s just hope they can navigate the crazy hills like those in Tallahassee.

Cawthon – Nashville

Home to so many of FSU’s very talented music students, Cawthon deserves a city where the music scene is fantastic, and Nashville is certainly that place. Music City is home to modern country music, and there are a ton of concerts, museums, and tributes to the genre there. Maybe a trip would inspire the Marching Chiefs for a halftime show!

Degraff – Las Vegas

DeGraff gets a bit of a bad rap for being “off the grid” compared to the rest of FSU’s campus, and one city in the desert gets a similar remark. DeGraff residents deserve a super fun and exciting getaway where all their entertainment can be in one place rather than walking extra far to get anywhere. Plus, they’ll probably be used to the nightlife scene with their close proximity to a certain Tallahassee venue.

Jennie Murphree, Reynolds & Bryan – St. Augustine

As some of the oldest dorms at FSU, residents of these three connected buildings may appreciate a historic but also beautiful trip. St. Augustine is the oldest city in the U.S., full of history, shops, and entertainment. After all that sightseeing, they can then take some time to relax on the beach!

Broward – Miami

The upperclassman residents of Broward will certainly love a trip to Miami, and I’m sure they’ll have so much fun. From beaches to bars, Miami is truly an FSU student’s paradise — save up because it’s pricey there. Need to relax right after finals? Well, the Miami Grand Prix is the following weekend, which could be a lot of fun!

Gilchrist – Boston

Gilchrist doesn’t get the respect it deserves for what it has to offer, and Boston is the same way. With so much to do and see, a Gilchrist resident would love Boston. They can even throw some tea in the Harbor. Too bad it’s not the terrible Suwannee food they’ve had to eat over the last year.

Landis – Washington D.C.

As some of the leaders on campus, Landis residents may enjoy a trip to learn about America’s past trailblazers in the nation’s capital. D.C. has lots to do, such as visiting museums, monuments, and government experiences. I have no doubt that Landis residents would love a tour of the U.S. Capitol complex, so this may be the trip for them.

McCollum & Rogers – New York City

As two of the taller buildings on campus with tiny apartment rooms, residents of these halls will be right at home in NYC. No strangers to long walks after living in dorms at the edge of campus, residents can walk new streets and explore some of the millions of things the city has to offer. I must warn you, though: the subway may be more difficult to navigate than the FSU bus routes!

Salley – San Antonio

Ask any FSU student what the worst dorm on campus is, and they’ll probably say Salley Hall, so residents deserve a relaxing vacation to unwind from all the walking and ridicule this past year. San Antonio is the place for this, from great markets to boat rides on the famous river that runs through the city. Salley may not be around too much longer, so hopefully, they remember it like a certain monument in the city.

Ragans & Traditions – Chicago

As the dorms that every upperclassman wants, lucky Ragans and Traditions residents should take a trip to the city that nearly every person our age seems to want to move to. Chicago is such a unique place, and there are many fun things to do here. Catch a baseball game or venture to the top of one of the tallest buildings in America and let the Windy City blow you away!

Wildwood – Denver

Due to their proximity to the Leach, Wildwood residents are some of the most active students on campus, and they may want to put that to good use in a western, outdoors-based city like Denver. From mountain biking to hiking at Rocky Mountain National Park, there is plenty to do near and around the city. Maybe in the winter, they can try skiing!

Hopefully, this can give you a clue for a fun and adventurous summer trip. Best of luck with finals and the rest of the semester; summer is right around the corner!

