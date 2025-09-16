Your FSU Study Spot Based on Your Hogwarts House

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, on Sept. 1, witches and wizards return to the marvels of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for a new school year. While we can’t exactly pack our bags and head to Platform nine and three-quarters (unfortunate reality check), I’ve rounded up the best campus study spots, matched to your Hogwarts House.

Gryffindor: Landis Green

Gryffindor: brave, bold, and always ready to tackle a challenge head-on! When it comes to studying, you thrive in spaces that match your dynamic energy and determination. Landis Green is where the FSU community comes alive, making it the perfect study spot to keep you motivated.

​There’s just something special about the warmth of the sun on your back, surrounded by people tossing frisbees, hammocking between classes, or lying on towels with their books and laptops out. The lively energy is contagious, keeping you from feeling stagnant or stuck, which, let’s face it, can happen when you’re cooped up in a silent library for hours.

Bonus: it’s the perfect place to take breaks, whether that means taking a walk, filling up on food at the dining spots nearby, or people-watching.

Hufflepuff: Calvin’s Coffee House

​Hufflepuffs, known for their loyalty, hard work, and fair play, thrive in cozy and collaborative study environments. If you’re a Hufflepuff, like me, try out Calvin’s Coffee House for your next study sesh! This charming café offers a variety of seating options to suit your mood. Whether you want to sink into a plush couch, lie back in a soft armchair, or sit upright at a sturdy table, there’s a spot for everyone.

​Calvin’s warm and subdued lighting creates a calming ambiance, helping you stay stress-free and ready to tackle your to-do list. As Hufflepuffs are snackers at heart, thanks to their common room’s proximity to the Hogwarts kitchens, Calvin’s has the snacking covered! Their menu is packed with a variety of tasty options, ranging from frothy lattes to herbal teas and freshly baked pastries. Bonus points if you bring a friend to share with!

Ravenclaw: Strozier Library

With its quiet, studious atmosphere and columns of books, Strozier feels like it was made for Ravenclaw’s love of learning and pursuit of knowledge. Whether you’re working on a research paper or devouring a new book, Strozier has everything you need to feel right at home.

Prefer absolute silence for your study sesh? The basement and upper floors are designed for total concentration, free from distractions. Need a bit of inspiration to keep the ideas flowing? The first floor offers collaborative spaces where you can brainstorm with friends or work on group projects. Do you really need to lock in, or have a group project to complete? Book an individual or group study room!

Slytherin: Dodd Hall

For Slytherins who value ambition and a touch of grandeur, Dodd Hall is the ultimate study destination. This elegant, historic building exudes an air of sophistication that perfectly suits Slytherin’s love of refinement.

When you step inside, you’ll find that you’ve gotten as close to Hogwarts as you can get at FSU, with Dodd’s high ceilings, intricate woodwork, and stained-glass windows. Aesthetics aside, the spacious tables make it easy to spread out your materials and get down to business, ideal for Slytherin’s big ideas and bold plans.

Whether you’re a bold Gryffindor soaking up the energetic atmosphere of Landis Green, a hard-working Hufflepuff sipping tea at Calvin’s, a curious Ravenclaw diving into the books at Strozier, or a driven Slytherin channeling your inner wizard at Dodd Hall, there’s a place for everyone to study at Florida State. So, gather your wand (or laptop), pack some snacks, and apparate to your perfect study spot!