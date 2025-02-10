This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, love is officially in the air at FSU (or at least in your Spotify playlist)! Whatever your relationship status — single, taken, or somewhere in between — there’s one thing I know we can all agree on. Nothing sets the mood like the perfect love song.

Music has a unique way of capturing emotions we can’t always put into words, and when it comes to love, there’s a song out there for every type of romance. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, I’ve paired some of FSU’s popular majors with classic love songs that I think suit them the best. Because, let’s face it, we could all use a bit of extra love (and music) in our lives this February.

So whether you’re deep in textbooks or deep in your feelings, this list might just help you find your very own love song soulmate!

English: “Love Story” by Taylor Swift English majors love to romanticize everything. From their morning coffee to how the sunlight hits the neglected Williams building. Well, this song has all of the drama, passion, and poetic charm that English majors love to read about in the pages of their favorite books. As both an English major and a proud Swiftie myself, there’s no denying my love for a fairy tale or my love for this song! Psychology: “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna If you’re a psychology major, you’ve probably diagnosed your ex with at least three personality disorders. This song captures love as obsessive, painful, and confusing, just like every case study in your abnormal psychology class. Think about listening to this song next time you’re up late overanalyzing your situationship’s attachment style. Business and Finance: “Money Honey” by Lady Gaga Everyone knows love is the ultimate investment — take it from Lady Gaga herself! This is the perfect song to listen to on your way to securing that bag or that second date. Can curating a well-balanced budget for your partner be considered a love language? Pre-Med and Nursing: “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis Pre-med majors might almost be too busy studying the anatomical heart to focus on love. Students in this major answer their Tinder messages between bio flashcards and Skoolers packets. Dating? You’ll have time for that in approximately 10 years. This song is a great throwback choice to cry to during your 3 a.m. night-before-the-exam study session in Dirac. Pre-Law: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder If you’re Pre-Law, chances are you have high standards and need a partner who exceeds the bar (in every sense). Nothing says commitment like having your Valentine sign a legally binding contract. This song is all about making things official. What better day to do so than on Feb. 14? Engineering: “Fix You” by Coldplay Love can be shown in practical ways. From IKEA furniture to broken hearts, engineering majors always know what to fix to make things work. Support, problem-solving, and perseverance are what this song is all about. And if anyone were to figure out the formula for a perfect relationship, I think it’d be an engineering major. Communications: “Talk” by Khalid Communication is one of the most critical parts of a happy relationship. And who knows better than a communications major how to keep the conversation flowing? If only every student was required to take a course on communication! We’d have a lot more Valentines on campus. Education: “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars Education majors are some of the kindest, most supportive people you’ll ever meet. They’re the mom friends of the group who make sure everyone gets home safe after a night out. If there’s anyone you can count on, it’s an education major. This song also doubles as a fun way to teach your future students how to count. (Unfortunately, though, Mars only makes it to number three.) Political Science: “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne Is there anything more complicated than figuring out your first date’s political views? This song is perfect for political science majors because relationships, like politics, are about compromise and finding common ground. Criminology: “Criminal” by Britney Spears It would have been a crime if I hadn’t chosen this song for criminology majors. They’ve probably watched every true crime documentary and would investigate their partner’s dating history. This song hits differently for all of you crime junkies out there, and I couldn’t think of a better love song just for you!

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have my own playlist of love songs to put together. I hope you enjoy your song and have it on replay while you celebrate this Valentine’s (or Galentine’s)! Happy Valentine’s Day!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!