Your FSU Dorm Based on Your Coffee Order

Coffee orders can reveal more about your personality than you might realize. Before stepping onto FSU’s campus, you probably had a favorite drink that you didn’t need to check the menu for. It’s the one your friends expect you to order, and it somehow reflects your entire personality. I’ve always believed that these small choices say something bigger about us, so it makes sense that your signature drink could hint at where you’d fit in on campus.

Many students treat their favorite drink orders like personal trademarks, just as I do. It’s interesting to see that this same energy exists in the FSU residence halls, each with its own reputation, personality, and social aura waiting to be matched with your coffee order.

Iced Vanilla Latte – Azalea Hall

The main character has energy without even trying. You’re organized, always put together, aesthetically stylish, and consistently have plans. Even during your 8:00 a.m. lectures and midterm season, you still manage to look put together, as if life is going well. Azalea exudes the same modern and clean “I have my life together” vibe.

Black Coffee – Landis Hall

You’re disciplined, goal-oriented, and have a slightly intimidating presence, which is a positive trait. Landis is a place for honors students and high achievers like you. Your straightforward coffee order reflects that you don’t need extras to make an impression.

Iced Coffee Extra Cream and Sugar – DeGraff Hall

You’re sweet, nice, energetic, and a bit chaotic in the most lovable way. You believe that more is better: more sugar, love, laughs, and memories. DeGraff perfectly matches your lively, stress-free energy, embodying fun, an easygoing spirit, and a vibrant personality.

Caramel Macchiato – Wildwood Hall

You’re outgoing, sociable, and always up for some fun. Wildwood is lively, full of personality, and never boring. It’s located by Doak Campbell Stadium, where in the fall, it’s never quiet; it’s full of school spirit. Since I lived there, I can confidently say that this place is definitely for me. I won’t pretend otherwise.

Matcha Latte – Magnolia Hall

You embody a fashionable and trendy style, with a strong emphasis on wellness. The essence of Magnolia exudes a fresh and modern vibe, which aligns beautifully with the vibrant energy that your matcha brings to the table.

Cold Brew – Bryan Hall

You’re efficient, dependable, and always busy. You don’t need anything extra, just something that works to get you through the day. Bryan perfectly matches this energy, as it’s located at the center of campus, making it convenient and ideal for someone who enjoys being in the midst of campus life.

Iced Caramel Latte – Broward Hall

You have a vibrant energy and a personality that people notice and love right away. You’re talkative, friendly, and always up for a good time, no matter the hour. Broward is a perfect fit for you because it’s lively and social, always buzzing with activity.

Pistachio Latte – Cawthon Hall

You’re unique in the best way. You don’t follow the trends; you set the vibe. A pistachio latte isn’t everyone’s pick, and that’s exactly what makes it perfect for you. Cawthon matches that same standout energy with its personality, charm, and atmosphere.

Honey Latte – Jennie Murphree Hall

You’re gentle, warm, and everyone’s favorite person to be around. You listen well and give great advice. You have a calming presence that makes everyone feel comfortable instantly. A honey latte is soft, comforting, and sweet, much like the charm that Jennie Murphree Hall brings to a cozy atmosphere.

Iced Hazelnut Espresso – Dorman Hall

You’re driven for success, always 10 steps ahead, and sharp in everything you do. The espresso represents your focus, while the hazelnut adds a touch of personality. You strike a perfect balance between seriousness and fun. Dorman Hall embodies this energy, filled with students who are goal-oriented, motivated, and quietly confident.

Americano – Deviney Hall

You’re intentional and focused. You like things straightforward, efficient, with no distractions, just results. You’re known for being involved, staying motivated, and keeping on top of priorities. Your drink symbolizes productivity.

Mocha Frappuccino – Gilchrist Hall

You’re soft but social, and love a cozy study night that turns into a lively group hang. The Gilchrist community vibe is perfect for someone who thrives on connection, fostering friendships that make each gathering feel special and memorable.

Flat White – Ragans Hall

You’re mature, calm, and committed to maintaining your health with a balanced protein intake. Ragans provides the ideal environment for students who want to harmonize campus life with personal space, allowing for both academic focus and social interaction.

Cappuccino – Rogers Hall

You’re a classic, effortless coolness, always composed and true to yourself. A cappuccino is timeless, simple yet consistently satisfying, much like your energy. Rogers is a perfect fit for you because it embodies that same steady, understated charm. You don’t need attention to stand out; it happens naturally for you.

Espresso Shot – Reynolds Hall

You’re fast-paced, bold, and always on the move. An espresso shot is something quick and isn’t for the weak. It’s for the people who are ready to go now. Reynolds matches that same high energy because it’s lively, social, and constantly buzzing.

Iced Chai – McCollum Hall

You’re independent, laid-back, and cool, much like an iced chai. An iced chai is flavorful, smooth, and effortlessly confident. This drink perfectly matches McCollum, as it’s ideal for people who appreciate their own space and routine. As an apartment-style dorm, McCollum allows you to enjoy privacy and comfort while moving at your own pace.

Cookies & Cream Frappuccino – Salley Hall

You’re unpredictable. One moment, you’re super chill, and the next, you suggest a random adventure that becomes the highlight of the week. A Cookies & Cream Frappuccino isn’t basic; it’s bold, fun, and different, which perfectly matches your vibe. Sally suits you well because there’s always something going on in the dorm hall, and you enjoy going out to see what’s happening.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew – Traditions Hall

You possess a quiet confidence and an appreciation for quality. You don’t need anything flashy; instead, you prefer smooth, cool, and intentional choices like a Vanilla sweet cream cold brew. Your vibe is relaxed yet elite. Traditions suits you perfectly because it exudes a calm, comfortable, “I know what I’m doing” energy.

If you needed a new beverage to add to your rotation, you’ve got one now!

