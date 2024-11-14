Save Space With These 5 Dorm Furniture Pieces

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I don’t know about you, but moving into my dorm room freshman year and getting everything settled in somehow didn’t turn out how I envisioned it would. I couldn’t figure out why it seemed so off after decorating and furnishing my room.

Going into college, I thought I would just shove all of my stuff into my dorm, and it would magically look like the ones I had seen on Pinterest or the FSU Housing Instagram page.

However, after looking more at these dorms online, I’ve noticed that most of these rooms use unique furniture pieces that add to the area’s aesthetic while also acting as hidden storage. So, with that being said, here are some of my favorite pieces that I’ve found to help organize and enhance your dorm room this year!

Storage Cube Shelves View this post on Instagram A post shared by University Housing-Florida State University (@housingfsu) These storage cube shelves are a great way to display your stuff while also using felt cube bins for storage. When it comes to placement, one of the most common spots I’ve seen them in is next to the bed, standing up vertically, being used as a nightstand. Or, from a lot of Pinterest rooms I’ve seen, these cube shelves are often placed under the bed for a more organized look. Desk Hutch or Bookshelf While we may not have room for a bookcase in the dorms to live out our dark academic dreams, desk bookshelves (sometimes called desk hutches) are a great tool. These display your desk items upward instead of cluttered all over your desk. I’ve seen all sorts of desk bookshelves used for this purpose, ranging from little corner shelves to ones stretching along the backside of the desk, allowing for a full desk range with an extra display shelf. narrow fabric storage cabinet I know we all have or have had that one space in our dorm room that isn’t big enough to fit something, so it stays empty. The good thing is that these narrow storage cabinets fit into small spaces, like next to your sink, the gap between your fridge and closet, or between your desk and bed. And, if you’re putting one of these cabinets next to your bed, it can be used as a nightstand. over fridge storage shelf View this post on Instagram A post shared by dormify (@dormify) Another common thing I’ve seen in dorm room pictures is to put a storage shelf over the fridge. Since most dorms on campus don’t have shelves or cabinets built in for you to use, putting one over your fridge can help clear up floor space and store your snacks or any other miscellaneous items. Charging Headboard Probably one of the most unique items on this list, these headboards are cute and practical! Outlets are scarce and sometimes in inconvenient places in dorm rooms. A cute headboard with the addition of not having to scramble to find your phone charger in the dark is a win!

Now that you’ve read about more examples of how to elevate your dorm room, I hope this information inspires your next Amazon shopping spree!

