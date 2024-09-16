Coziest 2024 College Dorm Decor Trends

With the 2024 college dorm decorating season wrapping up, it’s only right we look back on some of the most popular decor trends amongst college students who live on campus. From wall pieces to nostalgic finds, students can express their individuality while also creating cozy spaces for them to relax and unwind.
As this year’s season for giving your dorm a glow-up comes to a close, it’s clear that students championed a variety of different trends to show off their styles. So, here are some of the biggest and best dorm trends I saw this year.
- The sherpa letter pillow
This year saw a more laid-back look for throw pillows. A pillow that gained a lot of hype this year was the classic Sherpa letter pillow. This pillow was a huge hit for dorm decor, adding a touch of personalization to students’ beds. The fluffy sherpa-covered exterior rings a comforting and inviting feel, perfect for that harsh adjustment to college and living in a dorm.
The Sherpa letter pillow paired well with any of the vibes the students were going for, whether it was “boho,” colorful, edgy, or anything else they wanted it to be! The pillow became a must-have for the dorm, mixing personalization, classiness, and comfort.
- Jellycat stuffed animals
Another trend this year saw was the use of stuffed animals, but not the raggedy ones you first got when you were little and have stuck with you ever since. In this case, it was the stuffed animals from the brand Jellycat.
Known for their soft material and unconventional designs, Jellycat’s stuffed animals bring a sense of nostalgia. This year, they also brought fun to students’ dorm decor. They come in various sizes and designs, ranging from fruits and vegetables to otters and penguins! Their snuggle abilities bring a warm sense of childhood that could help college students adjust to their new campus environments and bring a little bit of home with them.
- CreativeJawns Wall art
This year saw a multitude of wall art. From designs like those seen in hotel magazines to those that bring back old beloved characters like the Care Bears or Betty Boop, these designs were creative.
A brand of wall art that I saw was really popular this year was Creativejawns. Known for their fun and trendy designs, Creativejawns has every design someone could ask for. One that I saw was popular was their “Guest Check” poster, which has red lips, a martini, and disco balls on it. With chic additions to the plain guest check background, this design stood out and caught the eye of all the college dorm decorators this season.
Like many other college freshmen, I spent a lot of time planning out my dorm. This included using Creativejawns for my wall art. My art, which came from their rhinestone collection, was a canvas of a bedazzled pink care bear and another of a bedazzled tweety bird, with posters of retro cartoons and comics in the background for both. These designs are so fun and show off some of my personality, which is exactly what they aim to achieve!
The year’s college dorm decorating season saw the reign of new trends: the cozy Sherpa letter pillow, Jellycat’s childhood-like stuffed animals, and Creativejawns wall art that allows for self-expression through chic designs. With these, college students found ways to blend comfort, style, and creativity in their living spaces. Overall, this year’s dorm decorating season proved that giving your dorm a full makeover is all about making the space uniquely yours!
