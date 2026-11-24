This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s easy to associate certain interests with specific college majors. Film students make movies, art students create, and communication students work in media. But who’s to say these interests have to be exclusive?

College is one of the few times in our lives when we’re surrounded by passion and have the opportunity to explore different creative outlets. At FSU, there are countless ways to join communities filled with creatives or to even be your own creative!

FSU Film

Two months ago, I had one of the greatest opportunities offered to me: to work on set with the FSU film students for a weekend. The College of Motion Picture Arts is widely known as one of the most difficult and selective undergraduate programs to get into at FSU.

While being in the room with these brilliant creatives, I was able to learn a few things about them and about working on a student film set. I was so impressed to learn that a small number of students are admitted per year to the program and how eloquently they work together on their senior thesis projects.

Everything they do has the utmost intention, passion, professionalism, and care. I even felt the fear of missing out for not even giving myself a shot at applying. Being able to be part of their project, even in the smallest of ways, was just proof that you don’t need to be in a specific major to pursue creativity.

While speaking with some of the film students, they told me about how they want to bring future projects to life, and they are always looking for a helping hand, extras, and actors. If you’re interested in playing a part in FSU film projects, definitely take a look at their Instagram account!

FSU’s Friday Night Live

Just a month ago, I was presented with the opportunity to be Assistant Director for FSU Friday Night Live’s (FNL) first-ever filmed skit. Taking on a leadership position while collaborating with one of my good friends was exactly the hands-on creative experience I had been hoping to find.

Everyone in the room was willing to put in the work, and, may I add, the creativity and collaboration kept everything in the project flowing naturally. It was exciting to see everyone’s ideas come together and watch the project come together in just a matter of hours.

Getting involved in FNL is a great way to explore live performance, whether it’s through acting, writing, directing, or being part of the production process. If you’re interested, check out their Instagram page for updates!

Her Campus at FSU

Being part of this chapter honestly has taken my creative side to the next level. I’m challenged every week that I write to find new ideas on topics that correspond to me but also to the people reading this!

Being part of a community is something we naturally seek, and Her Campus at FSU (HCFSU) has given me exactly that; conversing with the women in the chapter comes so naturally, whether we’re discussing pop culture, our everyday lives, or experiences we can all relate to.

It’s become a space where I can continue exploring my creativity while connecting with others who share similar interests. You should totally check out our Instagram page for updates and if you’re interested in joining!

Outside of your Major

Your major and academic pursuits don’t have to define the extent of how creative you want to be. Discovering new interests or continuing to pursue interests outside of the classroom is a great way to stay connected to different sides of yourself. You can gain knowledge and experience through creative mediums that aren’t typical in your coursework.

Other ways to stay creatively involved can be to take a class outside of your major, such as Film Theory (ENG 4115) or perhaps Social Movements: The Hunger Games Trilogy (IDS 2393) as an elective! If you ever feel the need to do more creatively, consider all the opportunities that may just be right under your nose on campus.

There’s something for everyone, and don’t be afraid to explore. The best experiences can come from taking a class that simply interests the other sides of you!

Gen Z’s Creative Rise

Gen Z is embracing creativity across different mediums, from film and content creation to writing and digital storytelling. Storytelling has always been an important role in our everyday lives, but for Gen Z, it has become more apparent than ever.

With the rise of social media, our generation has found new ways to share their perspectives, experiment with different forms of expression, and bring their ideas to life.

In my first semester here at FSU, I’ve found opportunities to stay in touch with my creative side. From these experiences, I continue to find more ways to stay involved. Now, looking back as the end of the semester approaches, some of my favorite college experiences have come from the opportunities I didn’t expect.

Creativity doesn’t have to fit into one category; your major is just one part of your college experience, not the entirety of who you are or what you’re capable of discovering.

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