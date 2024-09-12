Why You Should Start Taking Night Walks Through FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We all know that Florida State University’s campus is seriously beautiful, but have you ever stopped to look at how it looks at night? Chances are, we’re just walking through campus at night to attend an event being put on by the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) or Club Downunder without noticing the beauty. Next time you’re out and about at that time, maybe if you’re coming back from the ASLC’s Men in Black showing on Sept. 13, just look around.

At night on FSU’s campus, there are plants, trees, lights, and even birds and bugs swirling around that are oh-so-worth looking at. Here’s a little Spoonbill Society (shameless FSU club plug) tip: if you’re out right before nightfall, go between Einstein Bros. Bagels and the HCB building, where the campus’ chimney is — you’ll see swarms of chimney swifts shooting out of it!

There’s also plenty of human activity that’s exciting to view when on campus at night, such as entertainment on Landis Green. I spent one night sitting in a tree there and listening to a stranger practice playing his guitar (he was outstanding).

Just a few nights ago, a random guy posted, “Go on Landis Green at 8:30 p.m. tonight, you’ll see me doing backflips” on Snapchat. He wasn’t lying, as a swarm of people gathered around Legacy Fountain to watch the man flip around the fountain. There are plenty of people playing sports on Landis, too, and you can even join if you’re feeling up to it!

Almost every night on campus, you’ll find skateboarders in the HCB overhang, and they’re always fun to listen to and watch. It’s also stunning in that area, with string lights hung all over Legacy Walk, right before the Integration Statue by the Student Union.

While there is endless beauty and entertainment on FSU’s campus at night, there are also a few safety tips for walking around (and everywhere else, at that) when the sun’s down. You should always walk with a friend, even if you think, “This area is busy enough, so I’ll be safe!” Shoot them a text when you want to start walking; I’ve never had a friend tell me no.

You can also carry around some sort of self-protection, like pepper spray (within FSU’s limits, of course). I always have my pepper spray attached to my car keys and in my hand. Remember: it’s not self-protection if it’s in a spot that you can’t reach in three seconds.

In addition to walking with a friend and carrying around self-protection while on campus at night, you should stay within the campus’ limits and close to the middle of it. My favorite spots are Landis Green, around Azalea and Magnolia Halls, the part of Legacy Walk that’s by the Student Union, and outside the ASLC. I’m friends with a girl who’s part of the FSU Marching Chiefs, and she likes walking by the Chiefs’ field when we’re out together.

Two last safety tips for walking along campus at night are to walk the paths where blue emergency lights are located and remember emergency numbers. I’ve yet to have to make a call via one of the emergency lights, but I think they’re always good to be around. The number for the FSU Police Department is 850-644-1234, but if you need emergency assistance, dial 911.

Happy walking and exploring, and stay safe out there, ladies!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!