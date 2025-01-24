Why You Should Never Skip International Coffee Hour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Before I came to FSU, everyone I knew boasted about the amazing events offered on campus. With so many ways to spend your time, it’s impossible to be bored! One event that cannot be missed is International Coffee Hour, hosted by FSU’s Center for Global Engagement.

Every Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Center for Global Engagement serves authentic food and drinks to every student, faculty, or staff member who joins. The event always spotlights a different culture, usually by partnering with FSU’s various student associations. Here are some reasons to go check it out!

DELICIOUS Food

One of my favorite hobbies is trying new foods from around the world. International Coffee Hour makes it so easy to explore new dishes you may not have even heard about, and each brings something special!

The drinks paired with the food are always incredible as well! I am not the biggest fan of coffee, but I have never been disappointed by the unique drinks from International Coffee Hour.

I’ve had an enriching experience with delicious food each time I’ve gone. One of my favorite combinations was the Puerto Rican Student Association’s pastelillos de guayaba with a piña colada. The crunch of the pastry, combined with the sweetness of the filling, was magnificent! This is always my favorite place to grab a sweet treat to end my week!

Making New Friends

International Coffee Hour is one of the best places on campus to meet new people! Whether you bring your friends to hang out or go alone, you’ll have countless interesting conversations.

This event brings together a diverse group, providing the perfect opportunity to mingle with others. Members of the various student associations that host International Coffee Hour are always willing to have a conversation and discuss their culture. Many staff and faculty members also love attending Coffee Hour, making this the perfect opportunity to network!

Cultural Appreciation

Most importantly, you’ll learn so much about other cultures just by attending International Coffee Hour! Each organization usually has a table to discuss their culture and answer any questions you may have: food, music, movies, art — you name it! This is an inviting way to learn more about the world on campus!

Curiosity is key when attending International Coffee Hour. Everyone attends to learn about different customs from around the world. As someone itching to travel the world, this is an excellent opportunity to learn a bit about different countries before visiting them one day.

If you ever wonder where I am on Friday evenings, it’s probably at International Coffee Hour. The food and drinks are always delicious, and you have a unique opportunity to meet new people from around the world.

If you want to learn about these different communities right here at FSU, visit The Globe on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can’t miss it!

