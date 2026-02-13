Why Use ChatGPT When FSU’s Reading-Writing Center Exists?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Creative Writing major, my stance on artificial intelligence (AI) shouldn’t come as a shock, but that doesn’t mean I don’t understand why students use it. When there’s a lot on your schedule and writing isn’t one of your favorite things, it can seem like the easiest option to send a prompt through ChatGPT. That’s when being an FSU student comes with perks, one of those being a campus resource dedicated to helping students struggling with their writing.

The FSU Reading-Writing and Digital Studio (RWC-DS) is free for students who want feedback on their writing. They can bring in a draft at any stage to receive help strengthening and editing until they feel confident with their work. Even if they’re struggling to get started and take their ideas to paper, the RWC is a great place to brainstorm.

Located in Room 222 of the Williams Building, the RWC is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it closes earlier on Fridays at 2 p.m. Although appointments are the best way to guarantee your sessions, walk-ins are welcome if there’s availability. Students can make up to two appointments per week, with one per day, and each session consists of 45 uninterrupted minutes dedicated to what you want to work on.

Don’t worry if you’re unable to meet those times due to classes, because the RWC also offers later availability from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Strozier Library. This is only from Monday to Thursday, but honestly, who wants to spend their Friday nights doing homework anyway?

There are also no restrictions on the kind of projects students can bring in. The RWC isn’t just for your academic papers or annotated bibliographies, but it’s also for any outside writing you do. This means all those personal statements for graduate school applications, internships, or scholarships are fair game. Even creative works, like poems for literary magazines or a book you hope to publish one day, can be brought in for feedback.

If you still need more convincing, the RWC offers in-person and Zoom appointments for accessibility. Maybe you’re sick but need help with something due Friday, you can still attend your session virtually. Even if you live off-campus and don’t want to fight for a parking spot, you can stay warm in your apartment while still getting the help you need.

The RWC wouldn’t be as valuable as it is without the amazing consultants who spend their time there. From graduate students pursuing a master’s or PhD in English-related fields to undergraduates from diverse majors, the RWC is full of qualified individuals who share the goal of fostering confident writers. They never want you to feel judged for your writing and strive to make the RWC a safe environment for you to learn in.

They also won’t take it personally if you try working with different consultants until you find one that meshes well with you. Every consultant has their own specialties and writing experiences, which you can see on the RWC website or in the appointment portal. Chances are, there’s someone who can perfectly match your needs; it’s just a matter of taking that first step to find them.

You might’ve noticed in the name that the RWC has another location with its own niche services: the Digital Studio (DS) located on the first floor of the William Johnston building. The DS has staff trained to offer support with multimedia projects such as ePortfolios, PowerPoint presentations, graphic design, and more.

Instead of finishing your essay and opening a new browser to ask ChatGPT what it thinks, open the RWC appointment portal and schedule a session. Dedicate that time toward a conversation with a consultant who cares more than AI does about whether you get an A-plus or a scholarship. 45 minutes at the writing center can give you years of insight and tools to apply to your writing; all you have to do is make that first appointment.

