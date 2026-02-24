Why Midterm Elections Matter More Than You Think

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every four years, presidential elections dominate the news headlines, family arguments, and social media, but what happens in between? Midterm elections.

A common misconception is that midterm elections are less important, partially due to less media coverage, less funding, and the belief that the strongest political impact is only in the president’s power. As a result, turnout in midterm elections has been historically lower than in presidential years by about 20%.

However, what may seem like a quieter election cycle can carry lasting effects, shaping the country’s direction long before the next president is even sworn in. So, let’s break down all the key things to know about these elections.

What are midterm Elections? A quick overview

Midterm General Elections are essentially the halfway-point elections that happen (yes, you guessed it!) halfway through a president’s four-year term. While we vote for the president every four years, these midterms fall at the two-year mark.

During these elections, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs, as they only serve two-year terms. This design makes the House highly responsive to what voters are actively thinking; if public opinion shifts, a large portion of the chamber can change quickly. Since representatives face voters often, they tend to stay closely connected to the current priorities of their districts.

Additionally, roughly one-third of the 100 Senate seats are replaceable. Senators serve six-year terms, which are staggered so that only about 33 seats are up for election every two years. Now, you may be wondering: why does the House give up all its seats, and the Senate only gives up a fraction?

This system was actually intentionally built into the Constitution by the Founding Fathers as a way to provide stability and continuity in the legislative branch, understanding that voters’ moods can shift quickly over a single controversial issue. It’s basically a way to counterbalance any rapid changes from the House.

This means voters have the power to reshape the balance of power in one or both chambers. However, there’s more to it than Congress. In addition to federal office, states also hold elections for governors, state legislators, and local officials during this same cycle.

Why do they matter?

So, what’s actually at stake? Congress is meant to check the power of the president and vice president, meaning it can either support or seriously challenge the current administration. When control of Congress flips from alignment with the executive branch, it can completely shift what laws get passed, blocked, or prioritized.

That being said, the president’s party typically aims to win control of both the Senate and the House during the midterms. Holding majorities in Congress makes it much easier for the president to pass their legislative priorities, confirm key appointments such as federal judges and cabinet members, and push their agenda forward without constant opposition.

Additionally, midterm elections matter locally just as much as they do nationally. As previously mentioned, voters also decide on governors, state legislators, county officials, school board members, and even ballot initiatives during this same cycle.

These positions directly influence policies that shape everyday life, including tuition funding for public universities, local infrastructure, public transportation, public school curriculum, and much more, many of which are important to voters like us (especially as college students).

What to know for 2026

The political landscape heading into 2026 is defined by vastly thin margins. Currently, Republicans hold narrow majorities in both the House and the Senate. However, control of one or both chambers could shift with only a few changes in representation, so the national spotlight has turned toward the power of the individual voter.

This means that voter turnout patterns (particularly among young and first-time voters) are expected to be the deciding factor, making early registration, campus engagement, and active participation more important than ever.

The road to the November general election begins much earlier with the primary season. These elections are also highly crucial because they determine which candidates will actually appear on the final ballot, often shaping the tone and policy priorities of the entire campaign cycle.

However, it’s important to know that the rules for participation vary significantly by state. In a closed primary system, only voters registered with a specific political party can participate in that party’s contest. Conversely, open primaries allow any registered voter to choose which party’s ballot they wish to cast, regardless of their personal affiliation.

For those voting in Tallahassee, it’s essential to remember that Florida operates as a closed primary state. This means FSU students must be registered with a specific political party by the state-mandated deadline to have a voice in choosing that party’s nominees.

Without an active party affiliation on file, voters are restricted from participating in these critical early contests that narrow the field for the general election, which is set to occur on Aug. 18 in Florida.

To help voters with this process, FSU provides a wealth of nonpartisan resources through FSU Votes. This platform acts as a great way for voters to gain education about registration, offering guidance tailored specifically to the needs of students and Leon County residents.

By utilizing this resource, students can verify their registration status, explore options for early and absentee voting, and stay ahead of the deadlines that will define the 2026 election cycle.

Regardless of your political beliefs, voting is a significant extension of our civic duty. Now more than ever, as turnout rates continue to drop, midterm elections are an important way to voice concerns while shaping the balance of power distributed across the U.S.

From the federal representatives who shape legislation to the local officials who manage the resources we use every day, each ballot cast helps determine the direction of our communities, rights, and our future.

