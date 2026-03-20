Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Throwing grad caps
Throwing grad caps
Pixabay via Pexels
FSU | Life

I Joined the Degree in Three Program and You Should Too

Marie Gomez Student Contributor, Florida State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the beginning of college, most of us assume it takes four years to earn a bachelor’s degree, but what if there’s a way to get ahead, saving both time and money?

When I discovered FSU’s Degree in Three program, I saw an opportunity to challenge myself academically and work toward my future career goals. If you’re motivated and eager to follow a similar path, this program might be your perfect fit.

What’s Degree In Three?

Degree in Three is an academic support program designed for students committed to completing their bachelor’s degree in three years or less. It offers tailored degree planning, priority registration, and engaging workshops specifically for Degree in Three students. These core elements drew me in, as I believe they provide the extra guidance needed to succeed as you work toward your degree.

Benefits, Expectations, and Considerations

To join the program, you’ll need to attend an initial meeting, stick to your study plan, participate in workshops, and regularly meet with advisors. The program aims to help students graduate in three years or less, offering a significant advantage for those interested in graduating early to begin post-graduate education or enter their professional field sooner.

One of my favorite parts of this program is going to the workshops; there are so many that’ve helped me so far. By attending these workshops, I’ve developed skills to help me seek out research opportunities, secure letters of recommendation, and prepare for internships. There have been special workshops that I find interesting, even though they don’t pertain to my degree or future career plans, like the law school workshop. There’s a workshop for everyone!

Before enrolling, consider whether this path aligns with your short- and long-term goals. Think about your work-life balance, extracurricular activities, and other commitments. Does the idea of completing your degree early fit into your lifestyle? For me, these factors made Degree in Three the best choice for achieving my goal of finishing college early.

 Finishing In Three Years or Less

When I mentioned this program to my friends and family, they often asked, “How is it even possible to finish your degree in three years?” The key isn’t just about the credits — it’s also about strategically planning your courses, considering your program of study, and timing your classes effectively. If you’re contemplating this route, ensure you have room for extracurriculars and other opportunities outside of the program.

The best candidates are those who are dedicated to their major and have completed most prerequisites in their first year, especially if they entered with Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE), or dual enrollment credits. Keep in mind that major coursework typically takes about two years to complete. I came in with my associate’s degree through dual enrollment, which enabled me to participate in Degree in Three.

Post-Graduate Plans

An added benefit of being in the Degree in Three program is its connection to graduate school plans. If you’re considering further education, the More in Four program provides support for enhancing your undergraduate experience and preparing to become a competitive applicant for graduate programs. This is coordinated through FSU’s Graduate Planning and Strategies Office (GPS), with additional workshops from the Career Center, academic departments, and graduate schools.

Overall, Degree in Three transformed my outlook on college. With the extra support and clear guidance, I feel confident in my ability to graduate early. If this opportunity aligns with your goals, I encourage you to pursue it; you might just accelerate your path to success.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!

Marie Gomez

FSU '28

Marie Gomez is a staff writer for the Her Campus at FSU chapter, where she crafts compelling content for the online magazine. This is her first semester in HCFSU.

Before her role at Her Campus, Marie was featured in The Hechinger Report, a respected nonprofit educational newsroom. Her article detailed her transformative experience with dual enrollment at Valencia College in Orlando, Florida, during her junior and senior years of high school. She shared how this journey was more rewarding than traditional AP courses and offered suggestions for enhancing the program for future students seeking similar paths. Currently, Marie is a junior/first year in college at Florida State University, pursuing a major in Media Communication Studies with a minor in Hospitality and Tourism and a certificate in Special Events.

In her free time, Marie is a playlist enthusiast, managing over 75 playlists on Spotify. She loves working out while listening to her favorite podcast, Call Her Daddy. An avid reader, she adores romance novels and the enemies-to-lovers genre. You’ll often find her creating, editing, and sharing videos, or browsing Pinterest, pinning everything that catches her eye.