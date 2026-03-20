I Joined the Degree in Three Program and You Should Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the beginning of college, most of us assume it takes four years to earn a bachelor’s degree, but what if there’s a way to get ahead, saving both time and money?

When I discovered FSU’s Degree in Three program, I saw an opportunity to challenge myself academically and work toward my future career goals. If you’re motivated and eager to follow a similar path, this program might be your perfect fit.

What’s Degree In Three?

Degree in Three is an academic support program designed for students committed to completing their bachelor’s degree in three years or less. It offers tailored degree planning, priority registration, and engaging workshops specifically for Degree in Three students. These core elements drew me in, as I believe they provide the extra guidance needed to succeed as you work toward your degree.

Benefits, Expectations, and Considerations

To join the program, you’ll need to attend an initial meeting, stick to your study plan, participate in workshops, and regularly meet with advisors. The program aims to help students graduate in three years or less, offering a significant advantage for those interested in graduating early to begin post-graduate education or enter their professional field sooner.

One of my favorite parts of this program is going to the workshops; there are so many that’ve helped me so far. By attending these workshops, I’ve developed skills to help me seek out research opportunities, secure letters of recommendation, and prepare for internships. There have been special workshops that I find interesting, even though they don’t pertain to my degree or future career plans, like the law school workshop. There’s a workshop for everyone!

Before enrolling, consider whether this path aligns with your short- and long-term goals. Think about your work-life balance, extracurricular activities, and other commitments. Does the idea of completing your degree early fit into your lifestyle? For me, these factors made Degree in Three the best choice for achieving my goal of finishing college early.

Finishing In Three Years or Less

When I mentioned this program to my friends and family, they often asked, “How is it even possible to finish your degree in three years?” The key isn’t just about the credits — it’s also about strategically planning your courses, considering your program of study, and timing your classes effectively. If you’re contemplating this route, ensure you have room for extracurriculars and other opportunities outside of the program.

The best candidates are those who are dedicated to their major and have completed most prerequisites in their first year, especially if they entered with Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE), or dual enrollment credits. Keep in mind that major coursework typically takes about two years to complete. I came in with my associate’s degree through dual enrollment, which enabled me to participate in Degree in Three.

Post-Graduate Plans

An added benefit of being in the Degree in Three program is its connection to graduate school plans. If you’re considering further education, the More in Four program provides support for enhancing your undergraduate experience and preparing to become a competitive applicant for graduate programs. This is coordinated through FSU’s Graduate Planning and Strategies Office (GPS), with additional workshops from the Career Center, academic departments, and graduate schools.

Overall, Degree in Three transformed my outlook on college. With the extra support and clear guidance, I feel confident in my ability to graduate early. If this opportunity aligns with your goals, I encourage you to pursue it; you might just accelerate your path to success.

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