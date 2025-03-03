Why I Chose FSU and Why You Should Too

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re a senior in high school who is applying to college, it’s about time to get ready to make your final decision on what university to attend. Maybe you’re waiting on those last few decisions, but you know that either way, come May, you’ll have to choose.

It can seem daunting, but believe me, I’ve been there. It was hard for me to choose; I didn’t have a dream school, and I wasn’t raised rooting religiously for one college team that my parents pushed me to go to.

As someone born and raised in Florida, I’d heard about FSU and UF my whole life, but it wasn’t until my junior year of high school that I realized I could very well be attending one of these schools that, until then, had been nothing more than sports teams to me.

After touring and researching my options, I chose to attend FSU, and it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Here’s what made me realize (and keeps me reminded) that FSU is the school for me and why it may be the right fit for you, too.

The Beautiful Campus

If you’ve ever had the opportunity to visit Florida State, one of the first things you’ll notice is the gorgeous campus. The historic brick architecture, abundant green spaces, and beautiful landscaping make it feel like a poster example of what college is supposed to look like.

One thing that stood out to me about FSU’s campus compared to other schools I visited was how traffic was redirected around campus rather than straight through it, making the campus walkable and away from the noise of traffic. The campus is also very centralized, so although it’s large, it’s generally easy to get around.

The weather is typically sunny with a breeze, and there are many places to enjoy it, whether you’re sunbathing on Landis Green or hammocking on Mina Jo Powell Green. Though this may seem trivial, loving where you live is important and can make a difference in your college experience!

Student Amenities

Florida State doesn’t have a single dorm with communal bathrooms — it’s true! You’ll never have to experience lugging your shower stuff down the hall to a bathroom you share with your entire floor. Most dorms are suite-style, so you’ll share a room with one person and a bathroom with three other people.

The rooms are decently sized and don’t have those cold, brutal cinderblock walls or noisy window A/C units. Although it may seem small, I plan to live on campus for the first three years of college, so having nice dorms was a big plus for me.

Campus is also never short of student entertainment options. Most notably, there’s the Student Life Cinema, a fully-functioning movie theater in the heart of campus exclusively for students. The theater shows new releases, classics, indie films, and even advanced screenings of movies that have yet to be released!

There’s also the Club Downunder, located in the Student Union. More commonly known as CDU, they host events and even live concerts. As a student, I’ve seen Faye Webster and Role Model live for free!

Nearby Nature

In my opinion, Tallahassee as a city is unfairly slandered. Sure, it’s an odd place for the state’s capital (though it made sense historically), and the traffic can be undesirable. But, as someone from Central Florida, I was relieved that this place looked a little less like the Florida I know: there are actual hills!

I originally wanted to go to college in the mountains, but even though that didn’t work out, I don’t feel I’m missing out on natural experiences. Within a 30-minute drive or less, there are many hiking trails, forests, and springs to visit. If you drive about an hour outside campus, there are quite a few nice beaches on the Gulf to relax.

But, if nature isn’t your thing, Tallahassee is not a small town (though don’t try to compare it to Miami). There are plenty of stores, restaurants, art districts, historic areas, and small businesses to enjoy!

Endless Opportunities for Students

This last point encouraged me to consider FSU the most, because I knew that no matter what, FSU would provide me with an outstanding education. I’ve found that true, from the classes I take to the extracurricular opportunities I engage in.

Because of the sheer number of students there are, there will always be at least a handful of people with similar interests to you: there’s a club for everything! Seek opportunities out, and they will find you. The number of things you want to be involved in may feel overwhelming at first, but give everything a try, and the things most important to you will become priorities.

Additionally, because of the smaller class sizes in many of my classes, I’ve been able to make meaningful relationships with my professors. Though this will differ for every major, typically, when you’re finished with Gen Ed courses, your classes become much smaller. I’ve never had a class of more than 60 students here, and most of my classes average around 30 students.

There is so much more I could say about FSU outside this article, but I genuinely love it here. Not a day goes by when I’ve felt like the school didn’t provide me with the experiences I wanted to have at college. I’ll never forget when I first toured FSU and was amazed at its beauty. That feeling is still there two years later!

