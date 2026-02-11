Who Are the Dosie Doe’s at FSU?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve passed by Fitness Studio 2 at the Leach Student Center and heard boots stomping, chances are you’ve already encountered The Dosie Doe’s, FSU’s line dance club. This group is equal parts community, cardio, and pure vibes!

What started as a shared love for line dancing has quickly turned into one of the campus’s most infectious movements. The Dosie Doe’s isn’t just about learning steps; it’s about showing up, letting loose, and finding your people, no matter your dance background.

More Than Just Line Dancing

At its core, The Dosie Doe’s is precisely what it sounds like: a club dedicated to line dancing. However, in practice? It’s so much more! Members meet regularly to learn popular line dances, ranging from classic country staples to newer TikTok-famous routines, as well as swing dancing. Think less “you must be a dancer” and more “if you can count to eight, you’re in.”

The club prides itself on being beginner-friendly, which is part of what makes it so welcoming. There’s no pressure to be perfect, no auditions, and no expectation to know the dances already. Whether you’re stepping in for the first time or grew up line dancing, everyone starts on the same beat.

A Safe Space with Serious Energy

One of the biggest draws of The Dosie Doe’s is its atmosphere. Practices are high-energy yet low-pressure, making them an ideal stress reliever after a long day of classes. Members hype each other up, laugh through missed steps, and celebrate small wins, like finally nailing a tricky turn.

It’s also a space where people genuinely connect. With students from all majors, years, and backgrounds, the club has become a social hub for anyone looking to meet new friends without the awkward small talk.

When asked about his experience with connecting with members, Bradyn, an instructor for the club, states, “The community is my favorite part because it was great for me transferring here as I found a tight-knit group.” You dance, you laugh, and suddenly you’re planning to grab food after practice!

From Practice to Performance

While The Dosie Doe’s keeps things fun and casual, they also make a significant impact. The club offers people a stepping stone to going out to venues in Tallahassee, such as The Moon, or Duke’s & Dottie’s, to try their new dances on the floor.

The perfect night to try these out is College Nights at Duke’s & Dottie’s, put on by the Dosie Doe’s on Wednesday nights, with some fun themes to dress up to (and yes, dressing in theme is part of the fun).

When asked about the College Nights, Second Vice President Colin Reynolds, who coordinates this event, says, “It’s one of my favorite nights because I get to see a room filled with many club members having fun while also growing closer together. You never know who you’ll meet here.”

Why Everyone Should Try It Once

Even if you don’t see yourself as a “dance club person,” The Dosie Doe’s makes a compelling case. It’s active without feeling like a workout, social without feeling forced, and structured without being intense. Plus, there’s something incredibly empowering about moving in sync with a group of people who are all just there to have a good time.

In a campus environment where it’s easy to feel overwhelmed or disconnected, The Dosie Doe’s offers a reminder that fun can be simple: music, movement, and community.

When asked about her experience being part of the Dosie Doe’s, Nicole Steiner, a club member, shares, “Everyone is very welcoming and willing to help you out with any dance. It’s something different than just regular dancing at the club or other bars.”

How to Get Involved

Joining The Dosie Doe’s is easy: no experience required and no pressure to commit. The club meets every Monday night from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Fitness Room 2 at the Leach Student Center. They regularly post updates on social media, making it easy to get information on events and drop in when you can. Whether you come once or make it your weekly ritual, you’re guaranteed to leave in a better mood than when you arrived!

So, if you’re looking for a new way to meet people, move your body, or try something different, consider this your sign. Grab your boots (or sneakers), bring a friend, and step into the rhythm with The Dosie Doe’s. Trust me, FSU has officially been line dance-ified.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!