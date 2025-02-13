Which Taylor Swift Album You Are Based on Your Favorite Campus Study Spot

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Every campus study spot has a personality, but what’s the perfect way to elevate that study-sesh scene? With a range as diverse as Taylor Swift’s eras of music, you’re bound to find a sound that fits your study vibe.

Whether you prefer a more social, lively environment or a more serious, “locking in” space, a Taylor Swift album mirrors it. So, whether you’re studying in a fun, upbeat environment or a more low-key, focused space, let’s check out which Taylor Swift album matches the vibe of your favorite campus study spot.

Landis Green: 1989

Landis Green is the perfect study space for when you want to collaborate with friends, get some fresh air, or people-watch while you do your work. For studying on the green, I thought of 1989. 1989 is Swift's first full pop album, steering away from her previous country tunes. This album is full of fun, upbeat pop songs that are sure to bring on the fun, sunshine vibes studying on Landis Green can bring to your academic agenda.

Dirac Science Library: Reputation

On the flip side, Dirac Science Library is the library for locking in. This study spot is perfect for a silent atmosphere where you can always find a spot to sit. Dirac is more secluded than other study spots because it’s further away from the social parts of campus and more accessible to the STEM parts, making it the perfect association to reputation. Swift’s reputation album is a darker, rebellious representation of her past music. Its bold and edgy sound perfectly encapsulates Dirac’s focused, driven atmosphere. If your favorite campus study spot is Dirac Science Library, you’re bound to lock in on your study sesh with Swift’s bold reputation album.

Robert Manning Strozier Library: Lover

In contrast to Dirac, Strozier has a much more lighthearted atmosphere. For those who love an academic-focused environment while still having the opportunity to listen in on the hustle and bustle around you, Strozier is the place to be. I’ve noticed Strozier has more of a lively, talkative atmosphere while still having the essence of a study-focused space, leading Swift’s Lover album to come to mind. Lover has an upbeat, romantic feel, perfect for romanticizing studying in a space full of life like Strozier.

Dorm or Living Space: TTPD

Sometimes, being around other people can be a nightmare study sesh. Whether it’s distractions, a rough day, or just preferring your own space, studying in your dorm or living space is perfect for focusing on what you need to get done in your way. When I think of learning in my living space, I think of Swift’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD). This album ranges from raw emotion to the most relatable lyrics; my favorite is “I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it’s an art” from “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” Sometimes, even when you need to study, you can’t help but feel your feelings, and this album is perfect for capturing the feeling of focusing on yourself studying in your dorm or living space.

Student Union: Fearless

When I think of studying in the Student Union, I think of picking up lunch and finding a spot to work on homework between classes. Eating lunch and finishing homework brings me back to the nostalgic sounds of Swift's Fearless album. With hits like "Fifteen," "You Belong With Me," and "Forever and Always," the youthful beat of Fearless perfectly encompasses the quick break feeling of finding a spot to sit, eat, and work until it's time to move on with the rest of your day.

1851: Evermore