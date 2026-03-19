Which ‘Monster High’ Character Are You Based on Your Major?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A childhood classic by Mattel and a series of movies that generated a “cult” following. No, not Barbie, but Monster High! Monster High dominated the 2010s and built an empire around its unique premise, with many movies and even a hit TV show built around its iconic characters.

Monster High follows a group of high schoolers who live in New Salem, a fictional town in the U.S., and attend school. The twist? The high schoolers are actually all different monsters. Which of the Monster High characters are you based on your major?

Sports – Clawdeen Wolf

For my sports majors, Clawdeen Wolf is the perfect character for you! As a werewolf, Clawdeen has many super abilities like enhanced strength and super speed. She’s extremely athletic and on the soccer team at Monster High! Clawdeen is also part of many sports teams at her school, other than soccer, such as the “casketball” and “fearleading” teams.

Fashion/Art – Frankie Stein

Frankie Stein is a “Frankenmonster,” a character similar to Frankenstein who’s also made up of stitched-together body parts. In Monster High, she’s the daughter of Frankenstein and the youngest character in the show. For those of you who are art or fashion majors, you’re most definitely Frankie Stein.

Frankie loves fashion and always has a cute outfit on, keeping up with her favorite magazine, Monster Teen Magazines. She loves to sew and is always ready for a fashion emergency, which usually means stitching herself back together.

Law/Political Science – Draculaura

As Co-President of The Frightingale Society Club, Draculaura is the best choice for law or political science majors. The Frightingale Society Club introduces new students to the school and was created to combat bullying. Draculaura is a huge advocate for justice! She’s also President of the Newspaper Club and is a great writer and public speaker!

Media/Public Relations – Cleo de Nile

Media and public relations majors usually have to control the public’s perception of what they consume, much like a ruler. Cleo de Nile is a princess as well as the social chair leader of the Student Disembody Council, which plans events for the school. She appreciates the organization and the importance of maintaining her reputation at Monster High, perfect for my media and PR majors!

Computer Science – Ghoulia Yelps

The smartest student at Monster High, Ghoulia, is extremely savvy with computers and is a great typist. She loves playing video games, is skilled at coding, and has even developed an app that gives students’ horoscopes. Like computer science majors, Ghoulia is hardworking and is usually up late at night working on her classes or her hobbies.

Environmental Science – Venus McFlytrap

As a plant monster, Venus is the head of the Environmental Club and works hard to keep the environment safe. She’s super passionate about saving the planet, so at times she uses her mind-control abilities to make people sort trash and tend the school gardens. For those of you with green thumbs and an unrivaled passion for ecology, Venus is your girl!

Engineering – Robecca Steam

Created by Hexiciah Steam, Robecca is a robot skilled in all sorts of metalwork. Growing up in the early 20th century with typewriters instead of computers, Robecca is used to engineering and building machines. Wanting to carry on her father’s legacy, she’s constantly working in technology, like building her own robot alarm clock, and loves engineering!

For those of you who love Monster High as I do, hopefully you now have a character to relate to when you rewatch the movies! For those who are unfamiliar, be sure to look out for your character when you turn on the cult classic.

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