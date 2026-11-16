This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping coming out soon, this movie is all I can think about. I basically breathe, eat, and sleep The Hunger Games. As someone who read the books as a kid and seen all the movies, this is definitely one of my most anticipated films this year, and I know I’m not the only one!

Now, every dorm at FSU has its own personality and environment. This is something that the dorms and the districts in The Hunger Games have in common, but this isn’t about the districts. Instead, I’ve decided to give each dorm a Hunger Games “victor” based on which one you’re living in!

Azalea & Magnolia: Gloss and Cashmere

I’m starting strong with the sister dorms by giving them the only victor sibling pair there is: Gloss and Cashmere. They also fit perfectly with Azalea and Magnolia because these dorms are the nicest ones on campus. District 1 is known for being luxurious and modern, which is exactly what living in Azalea and Magnolia is like compared to other dorms!

Broward: Annie Cresta

Broward is in a very practical part of campus, but it’s also quieter compared to the other dorms, so I’ve decided this one goes to Annie Cresta. Annie is a very underrated character, pairing well with Broward because it’s one of the most underrated spots on campus. It’s also connected to Gilchrist, which will make more sense when you see who my choice for that was!

Bryan: Enobaria

Bryan is probably one of the coolest-looking dorms on campus, so I thought I’d give this one to Enobaria because of her cool, yet scary-looking teeth! I also think it’s one of the nicer dorms, but you would never know it, which fits Enobaria because she’s from District 2 but ends up joining the rebellion.

Cawthon: Lucy Gray Baird

I’ve decided to give Lucy Gray Baird to Cawthon because, you guessed it, it’s the music dorm! The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is probably my favorite Hunger Games movie, not only because of the plot, but because of all the music that’s included. Lucy Gray is a beautiful singer, and I really couldn’t give her to any other dorm but this one!

DeGraff: Haymitch Abernathy

With us getting Haymitch’s games on screen for the first time in less than a week, this was the one I was most excited to write about. DeGraff gets Haymitch Abernathy, because even though Haymitch isn’t as old compared to some of the other victors, he’s still a returning mentor, making him a good pick since DeGraff is usually filled with returning sophomores.

Dorman & Deviney: Peeta Mellark & Katniss Everdeen

Everyone knows that Peeta and Katniss come as a pair. They came out as victors together and then ended up forming a very close relationship. There’s not one without the other. Dorman and Deviney are basically the same way. They are very close to each other on campus, and you can’t help but think of both when they’re brought up, making this suit the duo perfectly.

Gilchrist: Finnick Odair

Gilchrist is very close to a lot of popular spots on campus, so I’ve decided to give this to Finnick Odair because he’s one of the most popular tributes and one of the most beloved characters in the series. It’s also connected to Broward, which explains my pick for that one because Annie and Finnick had a very special relationship.

Jennie Murphree: Chaff

Chaff is one of the more supporting characters in the series. He’s kind of just there, which I feel suits Jennie Murphree a lot. Sometimes I forget it’s a dorm, so this makes a lot of sense to me. It’s also more of a chill dorm, resonating well with Chaff since he was more laid-back.

Landis: Wiress

Wiress is a genius. She’s highly intelligent and intuitive, making her the perfect pick for Landis. With Landis being the Honors dorm, I couldn’t think of anyone better. Wiress may have lost her ability to function normally, but she’s still incredibly smart and very capable of figuring things out, so I knew I had to give her to this dorm!

McCollum: Beetee Latier

Beetee Latier is known as a genius inventor, making him the best choice for McCollum, since this dorm is on the STEM side of campus. Beetee has a deep expertise in building things, helping him win his games. This is something I think any STEM major would hope to do in his position.

Ragans: Brutus

Ragans is one of the better dorms on campus, being an apartment-style dorm, so I figured I should give this to a Career tribute from District 2: Brutus. Brutus also volunteered for the games twice, clearly thinking that he’s better than everyone else, which I’m sure everyone in Ragans has thought of the dorm itself at least once because it’s apartment-style.

Reynolds: Cecilia

Reynolds is a more reserved and quiet dorm on campus, making Cecilia the perfect choice for it. This dorm is also the Healthcare LLC, which fits with Cecilia because she went on to have three kids after her games, whom she cared for deeply.

Rogers: Commander Lyme

Lyme was from District 2, but you’d never know it because she heavily opposed the Capitol. This is something that I believe fits with Rogers, because even though it’s an apartment-style dorm, people living there don’t tend to make a big deal out of it.

Salley: Seeder

Salley is one of the oldest dorms on campus. It’s very run-down and not the most ideal place to live in, but everyone in Salley stays strong and pushes through anyway. That’s why I’ve decided to give this dorm to Seeder, because even though she’s one of the oldest victors, she still stays resilient and strong through it all.

Traditions: Mags Flanagan

Traditions is known for being reserved for the upperclassmen, the oldest ones on campus. This is my exact reasoning for giving Mags Flanagan this dorm. She is the oldest victor to play in the third Quarter Quell, making her resonate heavily with all the seniors living in Traditions.

Wildwood: Johanna Mason

I gave Wildwood to Johanna because she’s wild and ferocious. Wildwood is also located in a crazy but very energetic part of campus. Being close to Doak Campbell Stadium and the Leach, it’s very lively, something that I feel resonates well with Johanna because she can get crazy sometimes.

Each dorm has its own unique personalities and features, so I did my best to pick each victor by seeing which one suits it best. I hope you enjoyed which victor I ended up choosing for your dorm, and I’m very excited to see some of these characters on my screen again so soon!

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