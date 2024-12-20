Which Animal Crossing Villager You Are Based on Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The Animal Crossing franchise is one of the most beloved in the gaming world. It has amassed a large fanbase through the release of five main series and three spin-off games. The latest release on the Nintendo Switch console was Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which brought fans and first-time players together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec. 2, Nintendo released its newest installment: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete. This app is an updated version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which was released in 2017.

The Animal Crossing games are some of my favorites, and I’ve been a long-time fan of Nintendo’s cutest franchise. To honor the release of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, I wanted to create this list for my fellow FSU students and Animal Crossing fans. Keep reading to reveal the Animal Crossing villager that matches your major!

English: Goldie

Goldie is a cute dog villager with an appearance resembling a golden retriever, which her name may be a reference to.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, she has the “education” hobby and is frequently seen reading around players’ islands. Also, in the Happy Home Designer installment of the franchise, Goldie requests the player to build her “a forest of books.”

As an English major myself, I think Goldie is the perfect pick with her love of learning and reading. Also, she’s one of my favorite villagers.

Business: Raymond

On Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ release, Raymond crashed the Animal Crossing economy. Every player wanted this cute business cat on their island. Raymond is the perfect pick for business majors: his house is an office, his default outfit is a vest, tie, and glasses, and players dished out serious bells (the in-game currency) to get the cat on their islands.

Psychology: Stella

I chose Stella because she has a warm, nice, and calming personality and would make a great therapist. Stella is a villager with the “normal” personality type, and she frequently acts kind towards the player. While I don’t think she would study psychology, I chose Stella because she has attributes that would make her a good therapist.

Fine Arts: Pietro

Pietro’s design is one of the most unique in the Animal Crossing franchise. He is a smug sheep, designed to look like a colorful clown. His colorful, creative design is perfect for fine arts majors, who also express their creative skills through their creations.

Theatre: Shino

Shino’s design is also one of the most unique in the franchise, being a new villager introduced in the 2.0 update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Her name gives a unique insight into her design, being shortened from the Japanese version, “Yoshino.” The -noh suffix is a reference to Noh masks, which are often used in Japanese Noh theatre.

Finance: Gala

I chose Gala for the Finance majors for a jokey reason: Gala is a pig villager, and her house in Animal Crossing represents a bank. She’s a pig who lives in a bank — a piggy bank! In Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, her profile also reads: “She prefers to save her money, although all bets are off when it comes to books.”

History: Ankha

Ankha’s design is a reference to the ancient Egyptian period, with her head and ears designed to resemble ancient Egyptian headdresses that pharaohs once wore. Her eyeliner also references Egyptian makeup, and her house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons features a pyramid, wallpaper with Hieroglyphs, gold bars, and a golden casket.

Her references to the ancient period make her a perfect pick for history majors.

Pre-Med/Clinical Professions: Petri

Petri is a new villager introduced to the franchise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and she wears a lab coat and glasses, resembling a doctor or clinical professional. Her room resembles a hospital lab with a computer, hospital bed, cabinets, and a containment tube.

Her design’s resemblance to looking like a doctor is perfect for those studying to go into the medical field, and Petri is a true professional.

Engineering: Ribbot

Ribbot is a robot frog villager whose house features servers, a computer, cabinets, and a workbench with tools for him to tinker with his inventions. Ribbot is just like engineering majors who also spend their time designing and inventing, and his robotic design is reminiscent of students in the engineering program who may also work on robotic engineering.

Art History: Muffy

Muffy’s design is an ode to the goth aesthetic, especially due to how the gothic theme is present in her looks and home. Her room features purple and black, and her default outfit is also reminiscent of a gothic Lolita style of fashion.

Her appreciation of the Gothic style makes it seem like she would enjoy studying the history of Gothic art and architecture, which is similar to art history majors who also find an interest in studying the subject.

Education: Velma

In Animal Crossing Happy: Home Designer and Happy Home Paradise, Velma requests that the player build a schoolhouse for her to teach others. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well, Velma has the “education” hobby, meaning she can be seen reading around players’ islands.

This pick is right on the nose for education majors going into the teaching field, who also share Velma’s ambition to be an educator and teach others.

Criminal Justice: Dobie

Dobie resembles an old detective, aspiring to retire and become an author finally. His house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a desk, whiteboard, and scattered papers, making it seem like he’s connecting the clues in a case. In Happy Home Paradise, he requests the player to design “An Author’s Retreat,” presumably to retire to after he finishes his stint as a detective.

Dobie probably studied criminal justice before he was a detective, but unlike Dobie, most people studying the subject aren’t quite ready to retire yet.

Media Communications: Reneigh

Reneigh’s profile in Animal Crossing: Camp reads, “Some would say Reneigh is glued to her smartphone, but she insists she’s keeping up on the latest and greatest trends. Ask her anything about what’s currently in style.”

For any Media Communications major, especially those who want to go into journalism or reporting, keeping up with the latest trends and news is important, which is why Reneigh is the perfect pick for students studying the subject.

This isn’t a comprehensive list, but with 413 villagers throughout the Animal Crossing franchise, there’s a villager for any hobby, personality, and major.

If you want to check out the newest installment, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is half-off for $10 until Jan. 31. Happy gaming!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!